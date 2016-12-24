Upon landing in snowy Wisconsin, Vikings' team plane skids off runway; everyone is OK

As plane-skidding-off-the-runway situations go, this sounds relatively minor, but the Minnesota Vikings’ team plane did veer off the runway at Appleton International Airport on Friday night, where the team flew for its Saturday game against the Green Bay Packers.

Defensive back Anthony Harris was apparently the first to share the news, posting on his Snapchat account. Harris indicated that the plane slid off the runway and one of the tires sank into the grass.

Minnesota’s director of communications, Jeff Anderson, texted colleague Eric Edholm, “We are fine. We were just taxiing in and slid about 15 feet. Only a few feet off the runway.”

The team gave a brief explanation of what happened on its official Twitter account:

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016





However, the Vikings have been waiting to deplane for over three hours.

It’s easy to see why it was slippery in Appleton: Packers reporter Aaron Nagler of the Green Bay Press-Gazette also flew into that airport Friday night, and posted this video of his plane’s approach:

This was what it looked like flying into Appleton tonight… pic.twitter.com/Wwqs3il1YD — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) December 24, 2016





Nagler also indicated that the Vikings’ plane issue affected other planes at the airport; he tweeted that his plane sat on the tarmac for a half-hour after landing.