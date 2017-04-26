Updated list of biggest names laid off at ESPN

The expected layoffs at ESPN started Wednesday morning, with the company reportedly set to release about 100 anchors, reporters, analysts and production staffers .
John Skipper has just sent memo to all @espn employees. Layoffs announced today. Around 50 names you will recognize; another 50 you may not.— jamesmiller (@JimMiller) April 26, 2017
ESPN won’t release the names of on-air talent losing their high-profile jobs, according to SN's Michael McCarthy.
The network wants those people to be able to break the news to family, friends and colleagues in their own time and their own way.
SportsCenter Anchor John Buccigross tweeted this in response to a report that he was not being let go Wednesday:
WHAT A DAY TO BE ALIVE!!!!! https://t.co/uCI1Ct3FHG— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) April 26, 2017
Here's a running list of the names we know have been let go by ESPN.
List of biggest names laid off at ESPN
SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford
After 14 wonderful years my time at espn is over. From Cold Pizza to First Take to SC I made more friends than I can name. Forever grateful! pic.twitter.com/WNkUGuXeVl— Jay Crawford (@jaycrawfordespn) April 26, 2017
NFL Reporter Ed Werder
After 17 years reporting on #NFL , I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire— Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017
College Football Insider Brett McMurphy
After 5 great years, I’ve been laid off by ESPN. It was a tremendous opportunity & I enjoyed working w/a lot of really, really good people— Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) April 26, 2017
NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer
Laid off by ESPN today.Although sad cause I loved my job, mostly filled w/gratitude & appreciation for the 9 years #GreatFriendsAndTeammates— Trent Dilfer (@TDESPN) April 26, 2017
MLB Writer Jayson Stark
For 17 yrs I've had a dream job covering baseball for ESPN. Today is my last day. Thanks to all the great people at ESPN, MLB & all of you!— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 26, 2017
Big Ten Reporter Brian Bennett
Like far too many other ESPN colleagues today, I’ve been laid off. Enjoyed nine great years here. Thanks for reading and following along.— Brian Bennett (@BennettESPN) April 26, 2017
NFL Analyst Ashley Fox
I had a great 6+ years at ESPN, but it's over. I will badly miss all the talented folks there, many of whom I call dear friends. #Onward— Ashley Fox (@AshleyFoxESPN) April 26, 2017
NHL Columnist Scott Burnside
After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure.— Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017
Titans Reporter Paul Kuharsky
Knew cuts were coming. Sad to say nine great years at ESPN end for me in July. Please stay tuned to @Midday180 .— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 24, 2017
College Basketball Reporter Dana O’Neil
Add me to the list. Just got the 'call.' I've been informed my contract will not be renewed at ESPN.— Dana O'Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) April 26, 2017
Big Ten Football Writer Austin Ward
I've been informed that I'm no longer employed at ESPN. Greatly enjoyed covering the B1G, and will immediately try to find a new challenge!— Austin Ward (@AWardESPN) April 26, 2017
College Basketball Analyst Len Elmore
Gee, I feel like I am now part of an exclusive club. #ESPNLayoff. For 21 yrs. I tried to represent the best in college hoops. Adios Bristol!— Len Elmore (@LenElmore) April 26, 2017
College Basketball Writer Eamonn Brennan
Bad news morning. I loved every bit of my eight years at ESPN and will miss it, and so many friends and colleagues there, profoundly.— Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) April 26, 2017
College Football Recruiting Reporter Jeremy Crabtree
Six years ago, made most difficult decision ever made leaving @Rivals to come to @ESPN . Even after being laid off today, I don’t regret it.— Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) April 26, 2017
Radio Host Robin Lundberg
Today was my last day on air at ESPN Radio. On to the next...I'll let everyone know what that is when I do. pic.twitter.com/1wTnGfRVcW— Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 26, 2017
Columnist Melissa Isaacson
Sorry to get the call from ESPN this a.m., but grateful for my eight years there and trying to positively look ahead.— Melissa Isaacson (@mkisaacson) April 26, 2017
NHL Columnist Pierre LeBrun
Want to thank https://t.co/r6GdLhHkPg for 9 fun years. Absolutely loved the gig. And very much look forward to continuing my work at TSN/RDS— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 26, 2017
Pelicans Reporter Justin Verrier
No longer at ESPN. Thank you to everyone who read and supported me throughout my 9 years there. Means more than you can know.— Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) April 26, 2017
Hockey Writer Joe McDonald
After nearly eight years of covering the NHL, MLB and the NFL at ESPN, it's time for the next chapter in my career.— Joe McDonald (@ESPNJoeyMac) April 26, 2017
Rockets Reporter Calvin Watkins
After seven great years at ESPN I've been let go. Much respect to all the people.— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 26, 2017
Dodgers Reporter Doug Padilla
Rough day. Just learned I will no longer be covering the Dodgers. Enjoyed my 7 years at ESPN. On to the next chapter.— Doug Padilla (@DougPadilla) April 26, 2017
ESPNU Anchor Brendan Fitzgerald
I was treated great by #ESPN during my 3 years. Time to find out what's next. Will miss all the great people I worked with! #ToTheNextStep pic.twitter.com/ZIBHFvFZeJ— Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzESPN) April 26, 2017
Soccer Writer Mike Goodman
And hey, it turns out one of those people is me. Loved my time at ESPN, and now it's time to figure out what's next.— Mike L. Goodman (@TheM_L_G) April 26, 2017
SEC Recruiting Analyst Derek Tyson
After 5 incredible years, I was laid off today by ESPN. I met & worked w/ some great people & I am very grateful to ESPN for the opportunity— Derek Tyson (@DerekTysonESPN) April 26, 2017
Big Ten Football Reporter Jesse Temple
Like other colleagues, I've been informed I am no longer working for ESPN. This is a crummy day, but I'll never stop pursuing my passion.— Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) April 26, 2017
MLB Analyst Jim Bowden
I feel blessed & privileged to have worked @ESPN and most importantly work w/ so many great people.Thank you. I look forward to what's next— Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenMLB) April 26, 2017
ESPN Dallas Columnist Jean-Jacques Taylor
It's ironic ESPN laid me off the same day as my first partner on the cowboys @Edwerderespn . I haven't been a FA in forever. This shud be fun— Jean-Jacques Taylor (@JJT_ESPNDallas) April 26, 2017
College Football Analyst Danny Kanell
Poured my heart and soul into ESPN for last 8 years. Moved my wife and 3 kids to CT to go "all in" 5 years ago. Bummed it ended in 3 minutes— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 26, 2017
But totally get it. All part of a business that is rapidly changing. Thankful for the opportunity I was given and people I got to work with!— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 26, 2017
ESPNW Reporter Jane McManus
Super Bowls, The Trifecta and stories like the one up now are the moments I'll take with me into free agency starting tomorrow.— Jane McManus (@janesports) April 26, 2017
Big 12 Reporter Max Olson
I got laid off by ESPN today after an amazing 5+ years. I've been unbelievably fortunate. Better days ahead.— Max Olson (@max_olson) April 26, 2017
Columnist Johnette Howard
I just found out I'm among the layoffs at ESPN today. Enjoyed my eight years there immensely. Looking forward to what's next.— Johnette Howard (@JohnetteHoward) April 26, 2017
PAC 12 Football Reporter Ted Miller
Started at ESPN in 2008, but my tenure ended today. Worked w/ some great folks who are now friends. Onward to new challenges.— Ted Miller (@TedMillerRK) April 26, 2017
College Basketball Reporter C.L. Brown
Landed in Madrid. Turned on phone 1st time all vacation. Got texts asking if job was safe. Found out it was not. Enjoyed my 4 years, ESPN.— C.L. Brown (@clbrownespn) April 26, 2017
NBA Reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss
So, I am no longer with ESPN, as of today. I want to thank all the great people I've worked with and, of course, the readers + listeners— Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) April 26, 2017
SEC Football Reporter David Ching
Some personal news pic.twitter.com/jLvoHel3Iv— David Ching (@ESPNChing) April 26, 2017
