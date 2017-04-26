Updated list of biggest names laid off at ESPN

The expected layoffs at ESPN started Wednesday morning, with the company reportedly set to release about 100 anchors, reporters, analysts and production staffers .

John Skipper has just sent memo to all @espn employees. Layoffs announced today. Around 50 names you will recognize; another 50 you may not. — jamesmiller (@JimMiller) April 26, 2017

ESPN won’t release the names of on-air talent losing their high-profile jobs, according to SN's Michael McCarthy.

The network wants those people to be able to break the news to family, friends and colleagues in their own time and their own way.

SportsCenter Anchor John Buccigross tweeted this in response to a report that he was not being let go Wednesday:

WHAT A DAY TO BE ALIVE!!!!! https://t.co/uCI1Ct3FHG — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) April 26, 2017

Here's a running list of the names we know have been let go by ESPN.

List of biggest names laid off at ESPN

SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford

After 14 wonderful years my time at espn is over. From Cold Pizza to First Take to SC I made more friends than I can name. Forever grateful! pic.twitter.com/WNkUGuXeVl — Jay Crawford (@jaycrawfordespn) April 26, 2017

NFL Reporter Ed Werder

After 17 years reporting on #NFL , I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

College Football Insider Brett McMurphy

After 5 great years, I’ve been laid off by ESPN. It was a tremendous opportunity & I enjoyed working w/a lot of really, really good people — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) April 26, 2017

NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer

Laid off by ESPN today.Although sad cause I loved my job, mostly filled w/gratitude & appreciation for the 9 years #GreatFriendsAndTeammates — Trent Dilfer (@TDESPN) April 26, 2017

MLB Writer Jayson Stark

For 17 yrs I've had a dream job covering baseball for ESPN. Today is my last day. Thanks to all the great people at ESPN, MLB & all of you! — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 26, 2017

Big Ten Reporter Brian Bennett

Like far too many other ESPN colleagues today, I’ve been laid off. Enjoyed nine great years here. Thanks for reading and following along. — Brian Bennett (@BennettESPN) April 26, 2017

NFL Analyst Ashley Fox

I had a great 6+ years at ESPN, but it's over. I will badly miss all the talented folks there, many of whom I call dear friends. #Onward — Ashley Fox (@AshleyFoxESPN) April 26, 2017

NHL Columnist Scott Burnside

After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017

Titans Reporter Paul Kuharsky

Knew cuts were coming. Sad to say nine great years at ESPN end for me in July. Please stay tuned to @Midday180 . — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 24, 2017

College Basketball Reporter Dana O’Neil

Add me to the list. Just got the 'call.' I've been informed my contract will not be renewed at ESPN. — Dana O'Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) April 26, 2017

Big Ten Football Writer Austin Ward

I've been informed that I'm no longer employed at ESPN. Greatly enjoyed covering the B1G, and will immediately try to find a new challenge! — Austin Ward (@AWardESPN) April 26, 2017

College Basketball Analyst Len Elmore

Gee, I feel like I am now part of an exclusive club. #ESPNLayoff. For 21 yrs. I tried to represent the best in college hoops. Adios Bristol! — Len Elmore (@LenElmore) April 26, 2017

College Basketball Writer Eamonn Brennan

Bad news morning. I loved every bit of my eight years at ESPN and will miss it, and so many friends and colleagues there, profoundly. — Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) April 26, 2017

College Football Recruiting Reporter Jeremy Crabtree

Six years ago, made most difficult decision ever made leaving @Rivals to come to @ESPN . Even after being laid off today, I don’t regret it. — Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) April 26, 2017

Radio Host Robin Lundberg

Today was my last day on air at ESPN Radio. On to the next...I'll let everyone know what that is when I do. pic.twitter.com/1wTnGfRVcW — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 26, 2017

Columnist Melissa Isaacson

Sorry to get the call from ESPN this a.m., but grateful for my eight years there and trying to positively look ahead. — Melissa Isaacson (@mkisaacson) April 26, 2017