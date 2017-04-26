Updated list of biggest names laid off at ESPN

The expected layoffs at ESPN started Wednesday morning, with the company reportedly set to release about 100 anchors, reporters, analysts and production staffers .

ESPN won’t release the names of on-air talent losing their high-profile jobs, according to SN's Michael McCarthy.

The network wants those people to be able to break the news to family, friends and colleagues in their own time and their own way.

SportsCenter Anchor John Buccigross tweeted this in response to a report that he was not being let go Wednesday:

MORE: Why ESPN is cutting so much talent

Here's a running list of the names we know have been let go by ESPN.

List of biggest names laid off at ESPN

SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford

NFL Reporter Ed Werder

College Football Insider Brett McMurphy

NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer

MLB Writer Jayson Stark

Big Ten Reporter Brian Bennett

NFL Analyst Ashley Fox

NHL Columnist Scott Burnside

Titans Reporter Paul Kuharsky

College Basketball Reporter Dana O’Neil

Big Ten Football Writer Austin Ward

College Basketball Analyst Len Elmore

College Basketball Writer Eamonn Brennan

College Football Recruiting Reporter Jeremy Crabtree

Radio Host Robin Lundberg

Columnist Melissa Isaacson

NHL Columnist Pierre LeBrun

Pelicans Reporter Justin Verrier

Hockey Writer Joe McDonald

Rockets Reporter Calvin Watkins

Dodgers Reporter Doug Padilla

ESPNU Anchor Brendan Fitzgerald

Soccer Writer Mike Goodman

SEC Recruiting Analyst Derek Tyson

Big Ten Football Reporter Jesse Temple

MLB Analyst Jim Bowden

ESPN Dallas Columnist Jean-Jacques Taylor

College Football Analyst Danny Kanell

ESPNW Reporter Jane McManus

Big 12 Reporter Max Olson

Columnist Johnette Howard

PAC 12 Football Reporter Ted Miller

College Basketball Reporter C.L. Brown

NBA Reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss

SEC Football Reporter David Ching

MORE: 'Bloodbath' in Bristol: ESPN could cut 70 people | SN exclusive: ESPN's Mike Greenberg discusses biggest regret about 'Mike & Mike' breakup | Jason Whitlock sounds off on 'liberal' sports media, whether Bill Simmons should return to ESPN