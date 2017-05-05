These upcoming sporting events are great deals for your money

It's a great time to find your way to a sporting event. And with the NBA and NHL playoffs in swing and baseball season revving up, we scoured Vivid Seats for ticket deals that will get you in the door of exciting games without breaking the bank.

Here are six. All game times are local, and while ticket prices are fluid, these prices are accurate as of Friday morning.

And if we don't have any finds from your local area, check out Vivid Seats and do some searching yourself.

1. New York Rangers @ Ottawa Senators Game 5, Saturday, May 6 3:00 p.m. starting at $83

This is the priciest game on this list, but considering tickets for Game 6 back in New York start at more than $200 a pop on Vivid Seats, you're not going to do much better in this exciting playoff series.

2. Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs, Game 5, Tuesday, May 9 starting at $51

Game 5 tickets to this entertaining second-round NBA playoff series between in-state rivals are surprisingly affordable. Plenty of tickets are available for under $60. The series gets cheaper when it moves to San Antonio-tickets are starting in the triple-digit price range in Houston.

3. San Francisco Giants @ New York Mets, Wednesday, May 10 1:10 p.m. starting at $5

If you can get off work for an afternoon trip to the ballpark, you can score tickets for under $25 in Citi Field's infield Metropolitan boxes.

4. San Diego Padres @ Chicago White Sox, Saturday, May 13 6:10 p.m. starting at $8

The first 20,000 fans at this one get free alarm clocks. There will be fireworks after the game. And, look, the White Sox have been decent so far. They're tied for first in the AL Central. Not bad for under under $10.

5. Philadelphia Phillies @ Miami Marlins, Monday, May 29 7:10 p.m. starting at $9

This is another giveaway game as the Marlins will be handing out beach towels to the first 7,500 fans. Nine dollars isn't a bad deal for a beach towel by itself.

6. Boston Red Sox @ New York Yankees, Thursday June 8 7:05 p.m. starting at $16

Generally speaking, nabbing tickets for the best rivalry in baseball will put a dent in your wallet. But tickets to this Thursday evening game in the Bronx are available for as cheap as $16 bucks. Sure, you'll be in the outfield bleachers, but for Red Sox-Yankees, who'd want it any other way?

This article was originally published on SI.com