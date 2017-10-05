Unflappable QB Hurts leads No. 1 Alabama back to Texas

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts walks away after hugging Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, after Alabama defeated Texas A&M, 33-14, in an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Hurts is heading home with the nation's top-ranked team in tow and a track record that comes as no surprise to Texas A&M coach Sumlin. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Jalen Hurts is heading home with the nation's top-ranked team and a track record that comes as no surprise to Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.

The unflappable quarterback from Houston leads No. 1 Alabama into Kyle Field Saturday night as the biggest playmaker on an offense loaded with them.

Hurts has run the offense with precise efficiency. He's one of the Southeastern Conference's leading rushers and, oh by the way, hasn't thrown a single interception.

Sumlin wasn't surprised the son of a Texas high school coach was doing so well as a freshman last season, much less now.

''I've known his father for a long time from my days at the University of Houston, his dad being the coach at Channelview even before he was in high school,'' the Aggies coach said. ''Obviously there's a relationship there with the family. As I said last year, I wasn't surprised by Jalen's success.

''His demeanor lends itself to being successful. He's never too high, he's never too low. Being a power lifter, he's a lot stronger than a lot of people knew that didn't know his background. His leadership qualities and his success come as no surprise to us.''

For his part, Hurts said his college choices came down to Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Alabama. While the season has gone exceedingly well with a series of blowout wins, Hurts has also watched from afar as his home city and state endured the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Now, he's heading back to the area, if only for a brief stay.

''The hurricane, my city's always on my mind,'' Hurts said. ''Going to the field, a lot's on my mind. At the end of the day, I know how to kind of cancel stuff out and lock in, lock in on the game. But definitely, I haven't forgotten about the hurricane.''