Unearthing Erin Hills: Many questions loom over the rookie U.S. Open site. We visited in search of answers.

"If there's no wind for four days, that would be highly unusual, but they'll definitely shoot lower scores. These greens are so good. They're going to make putts, and then you've got a par 72. But listen, at the end of it, contrary to what so many think, we're not after a certain winning score. What we really are after is to see if we can set the golf course up in such a way that tests every aspect of the game." USGA executive director Mike Davis, speaking on Wednesday to the assembled media at Erin Hills

As a first-time major-championship venue, Erin Hills, in rural Erin, Wis., (population 4,525) presents a rumpled landscape of unknowns. No one is certain what scores the world's best players will shoot when the U.S. Open arrives next month. It will be the first par-72 U.S. Open site since 1992 (Pebble Beach), and with four par-5s, Erin Hills could serve up birdies galore (assuming Mother Nature behaves). That Davis downplayed the importance of an even-par winner is telling the 117th U.S. Open could turn out to be a rare shootout.

But that's for another day. On Wednesday the international golf press was invited to central Wisconsin to check out the venue, chat up the architects and play a round on a track that over these final weeks will be nipped and tucked (and baked), all in an effort to provide golf's ultimate test.

As the wind whipped up to 35 miles per hour, the course record (66) was not threatened by a media member.

I've yet to encounter a living soul who relishes a hole-by-hole recap from a 16-handicapper, so I'll keep this part of my reporting brief: My group played a set of 6,750-yard tees, save for six holes where we moved forward to shave off about 300. I took 105 shots; most were uninspiring. I four-putted once, lost six balls in fescue, two more in marshland and one that I snapped into a remote maintenance pond, a noteworthy achievement when you consider that Erin Hills does not technically have a water hazard.

The USGA will once again use first- and second-cuts of rough off the fairways. Erin's fescue is wispy and unpredictable. In some patches, you can easily find your ball; in others, it's gone forever. Here's a closer look.

For the most part, the course bludgeoned me -- and just about everyone else, too -- but I had three positive moments with a club in my hands: On the par-3 6th, I made a lucky birdie when my tee shot caught a good bounce off a slope. On the par-3 9th, Erin's "signature" hole, I made par after stubbing my lag putt and summoning the grit of a champion to drain the remaining 10-footer.

On 18, I was about 20 yards behind and below the green in a spot my media partners dubbed "no man's land" (Ron Whitten, one of the course's designers, described this hollow as the place "where the U.S. Open will be lost"). But I pulled off the pitch of my life and drained the six-footer for a quadruple-bogey 9 that will resonate for generations. My caddie snapped a pic of my shot from the bottom of the slope. Trust me, it's steeper than it looks.

My looper was a pleasant 26-year-old named Michael Flasch. Because the "c" in his last name is silent, he commonly goes by "Flash." Flash works two jobs to feed his wife and two kids. He spent media-day morning digging a trench at a country club down the street, where he works on the grounds crew. Because Flash drew my bag, his afternoon was even tougher than his a.m. shift. Here's a representation of his day:

