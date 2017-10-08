Undefeated Frogs: No. 6 TCU only Big 12 team without a loss

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Sixth-ranked TCU is the only undefeated team remaining the Big 12 Conference, even after giving up more than 500 yards and needing some trickery after blowing a two-touchdown lead in the second half.

''I would bet every game is going to be like this,'' coach Gary Patterson said. ''If you're going to win a championship, as a general rule ... you win about three or four of them that are ugly. You got to win the ugly ones sometimes.''

Count their 31-24 win over West Virginia as one of those for the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12), who were up two spots in the AP Top 25 poll Sunday. The Mountaineers (3-2, 1-1) dropped out of the new poll from 23rd.

One weekend into October, with every Big 12 team having played two league games and no open dates left, only the Frogs and Texas (3-2, 2-0) are without a conference loss. Iowa State upset two-time defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma (4-1, 1-1), ending the Sooners' nation's-best 14-game winning streak and leaving TCU as the only team without any losses this season.

''It's nice just for the fact that now we're at the top of the conference, but it just means that everybody's going to be gunning for us,'' TCU quarterback Kenny Hill said.

Hill became the first player from a current Big 12 school with running, passing and receiving touchdowns in the same game when he scored the game-winner on 3-yard run with 2:53 left Saturday.

After Hill's 45-yard TD pass to Jalen Reagor midway through third quarter put TCU up 17-3, West Virginia tied the game on two long catch-and-run scores in a span of about 2 1/2 minutes. The Frogs regained the lead when KaVontae Turpin took a handoff, swept right, then stopped and threw back to Hill for a 48-ayrd sprint down the left sideline for a touchdown.