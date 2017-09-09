UNC QB Chazz Surratt tried to do way too much and lost 30 yards

Chazz Surratt has looked pretty good in his first career start, but the North Carolina quarterback also made one play that reminded everybody he is just a redshirt freshman.

Down 20-14 to Louisville midway through the second quarter, Surratt dropped back to pass and looked to scramble, but there were Cardinals defenders everywhere he looked. Instead of throwing the ball away or just taking a sack, Surratt did this:

View photos (via ESPN) More

Yeah, that’s trying to do way too much by the young quarterback. He was lucky one of his linemen hustled and fell on the ball. Instead of a 30-yard loss, that could have been a scoop and score for Louisville.

Aside from this play, Surratt, who started ahead of LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris, played quite well. He finished the half 12-of-14 for 168 yards and two touchdowns but limped to the locker room just before halftime.

– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper



