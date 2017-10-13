UNC finally set to learn ruling in NCAA academic case Friday

FILE - From left, in Aug. 16, 2017, file photos, University of North Carolina Chancellor Carol Folt, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, University of North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham, University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams, University of North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora and University of North Carolina women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell arrive at an NCAA hearing in Nashville, Tenn. Three people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, that the NCAA infractions panel handling North Carolinas multi-year academic case plans to release its report Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

North Carolina is finally set to learn its fate in a multiyear NCAA academic case.

The NCAA infractions committee panel handling the school's multiyear academic case plans to release its ruling Friday, three people with knowledge of the investigation said. The people said the NCAA notified parties involved in the case Thursday morning. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the school nor the NCAA have commented publicly on the release.

It will be a long-awaited moment for both the school and NCAA, which had investigators first arrive on campus more than seven years ago in a football investigation that ultimately spawned this case focused on irregular courses featuring significant athlete enrollments.

While a ruling could provide resolution, the delay-filled case could still linger if UNC pursues an appeal or legal action in response to potential penalties that could include fines, probation, postseason bans or vacated wins and championships.

The ruling comes roughly eight weeks after UNC appeared before the infractions panel in August in Nashville, Tennessee, for a two-day hearing that included Chancellor Carol Folt, athletic director Bubba Cunningham, men's basketball coach Roy Williams, football coach Larry Fedora and women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell. The school faces five top-level charges, including lack of institutional control, though no coaches are charged with wrongdoing.

In an email to the AP, NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn said the NCAA would send out a media advisory on the morning of an announcement but had ''nothing further to share before then.'' UNC spokeswoman Joanne Peters Denny declined to comment in an email, referring questions to the NCAA.

The focus is independent study-style courses in the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) department on the Chapel Hill campus. The courses were misidentified as lecture classes but didn't meet and required a research paper or two for typically high grades.