Suspended UNC Charlotte QB Kevin Olsen indicted on rape charges

Olsen transferred to Charlotte after he was dismissed from Miami and Towson. (Getty)

Suspended UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen was indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts of sexual assault.

A woman said Olsen raped her in February after he had threatened to kill himself. Olsen turned himself in to authorities on Feb. 19 and was suspended from the team Feb. 20, the same day prosecutors presented charges against him.

Monday, Olsen was indicted by a grand jury and is set to face trial on three counts of second degree forcible rape, a charge of second degree forcible sex offense and two counts of assault on a female. Per the Charlotte Observer, each sexual assault charge has a maximum 10-year sentence.

Prosecutors said Olsen allegedly threatened to kill her in a text message the night of Feb. 18 after the two had gone out together. The two then went back to Olsen’s apartment after getting back together and he allegedly wrapped a phone charger around his neck and threatened to kill himself.

Olsen then allegedly hit the woman in the face with a pillow and then his fist before he allegedly raped her three times. The woman said she left his apartment after he had fallen asleep and was checked out at a local hospital.

In February, Olsen’s attorney denied “99 percent” of the allegations.

Olsen was a highly-rated recruit and signed with Miami out of high school. He was dismissed from the Hurricanes after a DUI arrest and transferred to Towson, where he was dismissed for a violation of team rules.

He came to Charlotte after spending time at a junior college. He started six games for the 49ers in 2016 and threw for 842 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

