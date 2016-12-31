Unbeaten reigning champs Alabama reach football final

Players from the Alabama Crimson Tide celebreate after beating the Washington Huskies 24 to 7 during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia (AFP Photo/STREETER LECKA)

Washington (AFP) - Unbeaten defending champion Alabama advanced to the US national collegiate American football playoff championship game Saturday by defeating the University of Washington 24-7 in the Peach Bowl.

Bo Scarbrough ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries as Alabama's win streak stretched to 26 games over two seasons.

The Crimson Tide will play for the title on January 9 against the winner of a later game Saturday between Ohio State University (11-1) and Clemson University (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl at suburban Phoenix, Arizona.

Alabama, which defeated Clemson 45-40 in last season's final, improved to 14-0 this season by downing the Huskies in Atlanta, Georgia, while Washington finished the season 12-2.

Washington opened the scoring on Jake Browning's 16-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis, capping an eight-play, 64-yard march.

But the Crimson Tide equalized on their next possession, moving 78 yards in nine plays with Scarbrough running 18 yards for the Alabama touchdown.

The Huskies suffered a turnover on their next possession when John Ross made a reception but fumbled on a hit by Alabama's Anthony Averett. Johnathan Allen recovered from the Crimson Tide, setting up Adam Griffith's 41-yard field goal on the second play of the second quarter to put the defending champions ahead 10-7.

As Washington tried to drive for a tying field goal attempt late in the first half, Browning threw an interception to Alabama's Ryan Anderson, who returned the pickoff 26 yards for a touchdown that gave the Crimson Tide a 17-7 half-time edge.

Scarbrough ran 68 yards for a final touchdown with just under 12 minutes remaining to produce the final margin.