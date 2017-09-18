Separation Saturday: Which unbeaten teams are contenders and which are pretenders?

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where the Bay Area is upside down (California 3-0, Stanford 1-2):

THIRD QUARTER: UNBEATEN SHOWDOWNS

We are approaching a critical weekend in college football – perhaps no true marquee matchups, but there are eight games matching undefeated teams. Time to start separating some contenders from pretenders. A look at the nine showdowns to come:

Mississippi State-Georgia (21). Where: Between the hedges. When: 7 p.m. ET. Context: Not many people had this circled before the season, but here we are. The Bulldogs of the East might be the most solid team in a division fraught with weakness. The Bulldogs of the West are the only team in that division not named Alabama that hasn’t been a major disappointment so far. Key matchup: Can Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald and Aeris Williams mount a consistent running game against a defense allowing just 2.3 yards per carry and 71 yards per game? Dash pick: Mississippi State 21, Georgia 17.

TCU-Oklahoma State (22). Where: Stillwater. When: 3:30 p.m. ET. Context: The road to the Big 12 title runs through Stillwater, and the Horned Frogs are one of the few teams in the league who look capable of altering that fact. Key matchup: TCU’s pass defense, which is allowing opponents to complete just 45 percent of their throws, against an Oklahoma State offense that is completing 70 percent and lighting up secondaries. Dash pick: Oklahoma State 47, TCU 31.

TCU’s Gary Patterson and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy have a marquee matchup on Saturday. (Getty) More

Penn State-Iowa (23). Where: Iowa City. When: 7:30 p.m. ET. Context: Nittany Lions are looking good, Hawkeyes are getting by. Penn State has won its three games by an average margin of 42 points, while Iowa trailed at halftime Saturday against North Texas and trailed Iowa State by 10 in the fourth quarter the previous week before rallying. Key matchup: Big-play Saquon Barkley against an Iowa defense that, thus far, can be had. Barkley is tied for the national lead in most plays from scrimmage of 40 or more yards with five; Iowa’s defense is tied for last in the Big Ten in most 40-plus-yard plays allowed with three. Dash pick: Penn State 35, Iowa 24.

Washington-Colorado (24). Where: Boulder. When: 10 p.m. ET. Context: The Huskies, who have won their last seven true road games, have earned carry-over respect from their 12-2 season in 2016 and are ranked in the AP and USA Today top 10. The Buffaloes, who have won eight straight at home, have earned no carry-over respect from their 10-4 breakthrough season and remain outside the top 25. (True, they’ve played no one of note.) Key matchup: Colorado’s punt team, which has allowed just two returns for nine yards, against Washington return wizard Dante Pettis, who has a punt-return touchdown in each game this season and an amazing eight for his career. Dash pick: Washington 21, Colorado 19 in a #Pac12AfterDark special.

Alabama-Vanderbilt (25). Where: Nashville. When: 3:30 p.m. ET. Context: Vandy’s start has been strong, but keep in mind the Crimson Tide doesn’t lose to the Commodores. It’s only happened twice in the last 60 years, the last time in 1984. (Probably the definitive proof that Ray Perkins was never going to last long replacing Bear Bryant.) There will certainly be excitement on Vandy’s campus for this game, but the stands figure to have more crimson in them than black and gold. Key matchup: Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur, who leads the SEC in efficiency and hasn’t thrown an interception this year, against an Alabama defense that is tied for the SEC lead in interceptions with five. Dash pick: Alabama 20, Vanderbilt 7.