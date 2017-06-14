Umpire drops F-bomb on Daniel Murphy after being asked to move

It seemed like a simple enough request, one that happens often in a sport like baseball, where the umpires share the field with the players and sightlines are enormously important. But not this time.

Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy asked umpire Alan Porter to move over during the second inning of the Nats’ 10-5 win Tuesday night over the Atlanta Braves. And what he got was an F-bomb from the ump.

Makes you wonder: If the roles were reversed, would Washington Nationals star Daniel Murphy have been ejected?

Here’s the moment in question. We’re not expert enough at lip reading to tell you exactly what Murphy is saying to Porter. Porter looks grumpy and appears to say something that rhymes with “stuck you.”

So 2b Umpire Alan Porter just told Daniel Murphy "F– you" when asked to shift in #nats game. @FightinHydrant and I are aghast. pic.twitter.com/jrd2QKPN6G — Steve Weddle (@steveweddle) June 13, 2017





Maybe there’s some history between the two we don’t know that explains why Porter would respond to a seemingly normal request in such a manner. Afterward, Murphy wasn’t spilling those beans. But he did tell The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes that he and Porter were able to “discuss and work through it.” Hmmm.

“Alan and I talked,” Murphy said. “I think we both understand we’ve got a job to do, and we were both able to discuss and work through that. By the end of the game, there were no problems whatsoever. I don’t foresee there being any problems in the future, either.”

Here’s a longer version of the interaction (complete with some rewinding) that shows more of what happened. It looks like Porter is in Murphy’s way and the ump isn’t too happy about Murphy’s request.

You might recall that Murphy’s teammate Bryce Harper said something that rhymes with “stuck you” to an umpire last season and received a one-game suspension from the league.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything happens to Porter here, or if “stuck you” punishments are a one-way street.

