UMKC hires K-State assistant Hoyt as women's hoops coach

Wake Forest's Alex Tchangoue, top, covers Wichita State's Jacie Hoyt as she looks to pass from one knee, during a game in the Paradise Jam women's basketball competition, in Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2007. Wake Forest won 54-47. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri-Kansas City has hired former Wichita State captain and Kansas State assistant Jacie Hoyt to turn around its struggling women's basketball program.

Hoyt was introduced during a news conference Thursday.

The native of Hoxie, Kansas, began her coaching career as an assistant at Nevada before spending the past three seasons at Kansas State. While there, Hoyt helped to lure recruiting classes that pushed the Wildcats to 22 win and the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Hoyt takes over for Marsha Frese, who was fired after going 47-101 in five seasons with UMKC. The Roos were just 10-17 this past season.