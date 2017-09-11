The ugly truth about the racist hate mail sent to Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football (“Pitt = Akron” T-shirts sold separately in State College, Pennsylvania):

More Forde-Yard Dash: SEC falters | Chip Kelly sweepstakes | 5 nemesis games to watch

THIRD QUARTER: SADLY, SUMLIN NOT ALONE AS RACIST FAN TARGET

Most of America was repulsed by the racist, threatening letter delivered last week to the house of embattled Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin (21), the contents of which were shared on social media by Sumlin’s wife, Charlene.

One of the sad side-effects of that revelation was learning that a lot of other African-American coaches can probably relate. They might not have received letters directly to their homes, but office mail (and email, and voicemail) is a different deal altogether.

“I knew all that stuff was around me,” said former Washington, Notre Dame and Stanford coach Tyrone Willingham (22). “And I think most African-American coaches know it’s around them. I believe most [black coaches] have had to deal with it. It’s not a surprise.

“But the job is to do what’s best for your team and put that out of your mind. I don’t know if I ever internalized it consciously. I don’t think I gave it even a second thought.”

Willingham said he believes football office secretaries and other support staff probably intercepted and discarded plenty of hateful correspondence before it reached him. But there was one threat during his Notre Dame tenure that was specific enough to be forwarded to authorities, and Willingham said he believes the sender was identified, charged and prosecuted.

View photos Kevin Sumlin addressed the racist and threatening letter his wife shared on Twitter after Texas A&M’s win on Saturday. (Getty) More

Floyd Keith (23), former head of the now-defunct Black Coaches Association, said he has his own file of racist mail he received during his coaching career. He’s also heard from many other black coaches who endured similar slurs.

“When you go into the profession, you know at some point in time you’re going to be confronted by it,” Keith said. “A lot of the stuff that happens, coaches don’t say. They don’t talk about it publicly.

“I never share [the letters]. I keep them to teach my kids some history, some of the struggles we’ve had to endure.”

Keith echoed Willingham’s stance that dwelling on people who would send such hateful correspondence is a waste of time and mental energy.

“That’s not the majority,” Keith said. “That’s a very small percentage of the populace, and at the end of the day you need to cut them out of your thought process. Ninety percent of the craziness is from 10 percent of the populace, and people with those attitudes, you’re not changing them. They’re already infected with a disease, and there isn’t any cure.”

Both Willingham and Keith disliked the fact that Texas A&M administrators were quiet publicly when Board of Regent member Tony Buzbee (24) publicly ripped Sumlin right after the opening loss to UCLA, calling for him to be fired.

“I was a little disappointed that nobody in the administration came out and said anything,” Keith said. “Somebody needed to say, ‘Listen, we don’t support that kind of action by a trustee. We don’t think it’s appropriate.’ ”

BREAKOUT PLAYERS

Two weeks in, there are some new standouts making names for themselves. The Dash has a brief and admittedly incomplete list:

Rashaad Penny (25), San Diego State running back. The nation’s leading rusher through two games is replacing the all-time FBS rushing leader, Donnel Pumphrey. Penny showed what he could do in a backup role last year, gaining more than 1,000 yards himself, but now he’s really showing off. Penny ripped Arizona State for 216 yards Saturday on just 18 carries, and is averaging 10.6 yards per attempt. He’s the only FBS player with a 90-plus yard run on the season.

View photos San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny (L) gets tripped up by Arizona State’s Alani Latu during the Aztecs’ win. (AP) More

Read More