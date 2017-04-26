How the UFC's new ownership has changed Dana White

A few days before UFC 87 on Aug. 9, 2008, the UFC held a news conference in the rotunda at the Mall of America. People crowded each of the balconies, looking down upon the event.

When it ended, UFC president Dana White met with the media. He did stand-ups with most of the many television crews on hand, then got into the middle of a scrum with the rest of the journalists.

By the time the scrum ended an hour or so later, and around 90 minutes after the completion of the news conference, fans began queueing to get White’s autograph.

Two hours later, White was in the same spot, still signing, still throwing his arm around the guy with the Vikings’ shirt, still preaching the UFC gospel. The line had finally thinned, and he did one more radio show to promote the upcoming fight card, as well as the brand, before finally leaving the mall.

It was the most grass-roots promotion imaginable, and it’s what White did for nearly two decades to help turn the UFC into a multi-billion dollar property.

It was a different Dana White, though, who sat for a 20-minute-plus interview with Megan Olivi on UFC Fight Pass, the UFC’s over-the-top stream service.

White spoke to Olivi about his life growing up in Boston and Las Vegas, his family, his pride in what he was able to build, his reaction to the $4.2 billion sale and his excitement for the UFC’s future.

The UFC is vastly more corporate now than it ever was, and White and the company much more tightly control the narrative. That’s much more in line with what happens in the NFL, the NBA, MLB or the NHL.

Dana White signed a five-year contract with the UFC's new owners from WME-IMG.

White used to take the stage several times a year and answer questions from random audience members. He’d fulfill requests for tickets, and he’d wrap the belt around the champion’s waist on fight night. He made the fans a part of the company.

He’s still gracious with his time with the fans, but he’s no longer spending hours a week doing media. The Q&A’s are mostly a thing of the past.

Now if he wants to get a story out, he no longer calls an MMA website or a newspaper reporter. He gets ahold of Conan O’Brien or Jimmy Kimmel, who each own a tiny piece of the UFC, and goes on their late-night talk shows.

But as much as White has changed, he still stands out as remarkably approachable compared to his peers in sports leadership positions.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell holds essentially one news conference a year, at the Super Bowl, and NFL P.R. controls even that very tightly.

As for fan interaction, forget it. On Thursday morning before the NFL draft kicks off, Goodell will have breakfast with fans.

Good idea.

But these aren’t the gallery gods who filled Radio City Music Hall each year, living and dying with the selections of the Jets and Giants. They’re not the guys who wear the Tom Brady jerseys or who paint their faces black-and-gold every Sunday.

No, Goodell’s idea of meeting fans is to have breakfast with one season-ticket holder from each NFL team the morning of the draft on Thursday in Philadelphia. Each fan can bring a guest. These fans probably aren’t going to be some random Joes, but business leaders who somehow have a relationship with the league.

This is not White signing autographs at the Mall of America for two hours in the middle of the day. This is not White posting on social media that he’d be at a bar somewhere in Ireland and that the drinks were on him. This is not White heading to a mom-and-pop neighborhood bar somewhere where the UFC had a show and offering two tickets to the first few fans who found him or said the secret word.

Olivi asked him about his approach to the fans and his response was telling.

“We were just in England, and we were at a steakhouse eating dinner,” White said. “And 20 times, people came over to stop me from eating dinner to take pictures. People always ask me that question (Why do you sign or take pictures when you’re eating?). Well, these people are eating dinner, too. If it’s that important for them to get up out of their seat to come over while I’m eating to get a picture, I’m in.

