How the UFC's new ownership has changed Dana White

A few days before UFC 87 on Aug. 9, 2008, the UFC held a news conference in the rotunda at the Mall of America. People crowded each of the balconies, looking down upon the event.
When it ended, UFC president Dana White met with the media. He did stand-ups with most of the many television crews on hand, then got into the middle of a scrum with the rest of the journalists.
By the time the scrum ended an hour or so later, and around 90 minutes after the completion of the news conference, fans began queueing to get White’s autograph.
Two hours later, White was in the same spot, still signing, still throwing his arm around the guy with the Vikings’ shirt, still preaching the UFC gospel. The line had finally thinned, and he did one more radio show to promote the upcoming fight card, as well as the brand, before finally leaving the mall.
It was the most grass-roots promotion imaginable, and it’s what White did for nearly two decades to help turn the UFC into a multi-billion dollar property.
It was a different Dana White, though, who sat for a 20-minute-plus interview with Megan Olivi on UFC Fight Pass, the UFC’s over-the-top stream service.
White spoke to Olivi about his life growing up in Boston and Las Vegas, his family, his pride in what he was able to build, his reaction to the $4.2 billion sale and his excitement for the UFC’s future.
The UFC is vastly more corporate now than it ever was, and White and the company much more tightly control the narrative. That’s much more in line with what happens in the NFL, the NBA, MLB or the NHL.
White used to take the stage several times a year and answer questions from random audience members. He’d fulfill requests for tickets, and he’d wrap the belt around the champion’s waist on fight night. He made the fans a part of the company.
He’s still gracious with his time with the fans, but he’s no longer spending hours a week doing media. The Q&A’s are mostly a thing of the past.
Now if he wants to get a story out, he no longer calls an MMA website or a newspaper reporter. He gets ahold of Conan O’Brien or Jimmy Kimmel, who each own a tiny piece of the UFC, and goes on their late-night talk shows.
But as much as White has changed, he still stands out as remarkably approachable compared to his peers in sports leadership positions.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell holds essentially one news conference a year, at the Super Bowl, and NFL P.R. controls even that very tightly.
As for fan interaction, forget it. On Thursday morning before the NFL draft kicks off, Goodell will have breakfast with fans.
Good idea.
But these aren’t the gallery gods who filled Radio City Music Hall each year, living and dying with the selections of the Jets and Giants. They’re not the guys who wear the Tom Brady jerseys or who paint their faces black-and-gold every Sunday.
No, Goodell’s idea of meeting fans is to have breakfast with one season-ticket holder from each NFL team the morning of the draft on Thursday in Philadelphia. Each fan can bring a guest. These fans probably aren’t going to be some random Joes, but business leaders who somehow have a relationship with the league.
This is not White signing autographs at the Mall of America for two hours in the middle of the day. This is not White posting on social media that he’d be at a bar somewhere in Ireland and that the drinks were on him. This is not White heading to a mom-and-pop neighborhood bar somewhere where the UFC had a show and offering two tickets to the first few fans who found him or said the secret word.
Olivi asked him about his approach to the fans and his response was telling.
“We were just in England, and we were at a steakhouse eating dinner,” White said. “And 20 times, people came over to stop me from eating dinner to take pictures. People always ask me that question (Why do you sign or take pictures when you’re eating?). Well, these people are eating dinner, too. If it’s that important for them to get up out of their seat to come over while I’m eating to get a picture, I’m in.
“That doesn’t bother me. If you start to become that guy, where you have people surrounding your table [saying to fans], ‘No, he’s eating now,’ you’ve lost touch with reality if you’re that guy. I think there’s actually something wrong with you if you’re that guy.”
There’s little doubt, though, that White is different than once he was.
Part of it is simply that it was impossible to keep up that pace. Spending three hours at a news conference talking to media and posing for fans isn’t the best use of his time.
He also feels burned by the media who reports on the UFC. He feels his words are often twisted and taken out of context, and that can’t happen, he believes, if he limits his access. So there are rarely scrums now where he’d talk openly about upcoming fights, upcoming venues and other aspects of the business.
There is a corporate reality to things now. New UFC owners Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell aren’t his old high school buddies and best friends, as ex-owners Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta were.
No subject was ever taboo with White, and he’d frequently get headlines for something he said in a media scrum or wrote on social media. Most of the time, it was harmless stuff that blew over quickly.
Other times, though, it wasn’t, like the team he viciously berated a female reporter in a video he posted.
He insists he has a great working relationship with Emanuel, and says he’s fully on board with the new CEO’s vision for the company.
Still, WME/IMG is a large international business and those kinds of things aren’t as easily dismissed as they once were.
He told Olivi that, just as in the early days of running the UFC, he’s motivated by the doubters who question whether he can pull off his vision of making MMA the biggest sport in the world.
He thrives when he feels he has a cause to fight for, and now, it’s to prove that his bold early proclamations about MMA’s position in the sports hierarchy wasn’t just drivel.
WME’s $4.2 billion purchase of the UFC last July was the biggest sports transaction in history at the time (though it has since been surpassed). But White noted that Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta declined an offer of $5 billion.
“One of the millions of things that I respect about the Fertittas, they weren’t just going to let this go for the money,” White told Olivi. “They were going to make sure it went to somebody who could come in and take it to the next level.”
The one thing that hasn’t changed is that White remains a salesman at heart. He doesn’t play his hand in public as much now as he once did, but he’s always out there selling.
He said he never thought about taking the money he made from the sale and walking away.
“I’ve been saying this for a long time, what we would accomplish over the next 15 years, the plans we have for this thing … ” White said. “This is where Ari and I don’t see eye-to-eye on this. I say five years; he disagrees and says three years. The level we’re going to take this thing to is going to blow people away.
“I’m talking globally. This thing just sold and is considered one of the most valuable sports franchises on earth. It’s going to be so much bigger, so much bigger. We’re working on some cool [expletive].”
It’s the new White, but it’s also the old White: Preaching, promising and delivering.
He’s been through the wars, and they’ve changed him, and he’s got plenty of wars ahead.
But White gets up to go to work each day with seemingly the same enthusiasm as he did when he was building it, when he overcame a $44-million deficit to take it to unimaginable heights.
“I want to continue to put on bad-ass fights and break records,” he told Olivi. “I said a long time ago that this has the potential to be the biggest sport in the world. We have more potential now to reach more people so that the world can see the fights.
“[Skateboarder] Rob Dyrdek called me after the sale and he said, ‘I gotta ask you a question: How do you get up every day and run the race when you’ve already won the race? I want to know how you strap your [expletive] shoes on and go to work every day.’ I said, ‘Because I was never in it for the money.’ I don’t even think about the money thing. I’m not, ‘Woo hoo, let’s go!’ I don’t know. It’s a weird thing but [money is] not what I’m in it for.”
