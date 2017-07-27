Can Jon Jones stop killing his own career?

Whether through counseling or common sense, Jon Jones is trying to not care what everyone says about him. This is wise. Public perception has proven to be his first unwinnable fight. So he seeks the bright side.

It’s “a freeing feeling to be looked at as a piece of [expletive] by so many people,” Jones said this week.

Saturday, at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California, Jones is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon for his even longer-awaited rematch with light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Peace of mind is essential.

In truth, this is a work in progress. Jones, 30, wasn’t born with the gene to blast through life without concern for outside opinion. He may act that way on occasion. He may verbalize it, as he often has this week. It isn’t his nature, though. He clearly cares.

Just the other day, for instance, Jones was watching one of the company-generated promotional videos for UFC 214.

Across the screen came a clip from an interview from 2011, when Jones was still the ascending, fresh-faced, youngest UFC champion ever. He was the future, the kind of athlete and breakout personality who could push the sport into the mainstream.

“[I said] I never wanted to do anything to harm the image of the sport,” Jones recalled.

Jones, of course, has done plenty of that, although most of the damage was to his own image.

Jon Jones was once MMA’s most promising and rising star. Has he finally gotten out of his own way? (Getty) More

He was once a marketer’s dream, A 6-foot-4 son of a pastor from Endicott, New York, who by his mid-20s was so ferocious that he was deemed the greatest UFC fighter of all time. The middle of three brothers, the other two are Super Bowl champions (Arthur in Baltimore, Chandler in New England). A big-smile kid with a knack for feel-good stories – for instance, hours before winning the UFC light heavyweight championship in Newark in 2011, he chased down a mugger on the street and subdued him until the cops arrived.

He soon had a Nike deal. He should’ve been a massive commercial star, the Michael Jordan of MMA.

These days he’s known as much for multiple suspensions (he’s fought once in 30 months), having his belt stripped (twice), cocaine use, marijuana pipes, relentless partying, a DUI, a probation violation, a brief jail stint, a hit-and-run that broke the arm of a pregnant woman, and blowing up the historic UFC 200 card (and a fight with Cormier) due to a failed drug test over a sexual-enhancement pill. That netted him excessive humiliation, relentless teasing and a year suspension that just ended earlier this month.

Somewhere in there, Nike and nearly everyone else bailed.

Perhaps worst of all, he stopped being Jon Jones. He was talented enough to coast through personal trials. He never lost. His 23-1 record is blemished only by a 2009 disqualification for illegal elbows as he was handing out a hellacious beating. He wasn’t quite the same, though. He hasn’t finished anyone in more than four years and has rarely done much of anything of late.

So along came the scorn. Jones needed a plan to deal with it. Except, despite proclaiming to embrace the hate, the promo clip stung, maybe in ways Jones wasn’t expecting.

Part of it was seeing a younger version of himself – full of hope and possibilities, unstained by scandal or shame. Who is that kid? Six years ago must’ve felt like 60. Part of it was how the quote was framed, his once-earnest words coming across like it was all just empty talk, like he was nothing but a fraud from the start.

“I was uncomfortable with it,” Jones said of the clip. “… That was genuine man, I never intended having the image of a bad guy. I really didn’t.”

He sort of sighed. He’s got a long way to go with this part of his rehab. He just knows he needs to find a way to shrug off Cormier calling him “a junkie,” or fans mocking him for literally giving away his belt, or the media harping on this or that.

Read More