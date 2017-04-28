UFC 211: Jorge Masvidal has no issues fighting teammate Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title

Jorge Masvidal has revealed there would be no problem if he had to face welterweight champion and teammate Tyron Woodley for his title.

Masvidal (32-11 record in MMA) is set to take on submission specialist Demian Maia at UFC 211, with the winner of the bout expected to challenge "The Chosen One" for his belt.

Trending: Mourinho says United new signings will join a group ready to fight

If "Gamebred" were to win in Dallas, there would be little argument against the fact that he would deserve a title shot, having already won his last three fights, most recently against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in January in impressive fashion.

Masvidal reiterated that he would have no issues taking on American Top Team (ATT) teammate Woodley, having previously stated the two are buddies but when it comes to the title, things are different.

Don't miss: UFC 211: Jorge Masvidal has no issues fighting teammate Woodley

"We're both good friends, I get along just fine with Woodley," Masvidal said, as quoted by Fox Sports. "He's actually shown me secrets in the past and I've worked with him in the past to help him get ready for fights. So there's no hard feelings if me and him have to scrap."

Woodley notably won his title after defeating fellow American Top Team (ATT) teammate Robbie Lawler, who will make his comeback after nearly a year at UFC 213. In the meantime, Lawler has since departed ATT amid reported tension at the camp but Masvidal does not see that as a potential problem.

Most popular: French rugby league official Benjamin Casty hospitalised

"Just like I said before, I'm LeBron [James] and he's Dwayne Wade and we split up teams, we meet at the finals, we're going to sit out because we were teammates at one point? Hell no! I'm here to get this money. I got kids to feed."

View photos Jorge Masvidal More

You may be interested in: