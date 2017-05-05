UFC 211's Junior Dos Santos eyes Anthony Joshua match: 'There can only be one toughest man on the planet'

UFC 211 main eventer Junior Dos Santos is already eyeing his next fight as he wants to face boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua became the unified heavyweight world champion after his 11th round TKO win over Wladimir Klitschko in a fight that got the entire combat world's attention.

Dos Santos himself is aiming for heavyweight gold as the former champion takes on Stipe Miocic at UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas on 13 May.

"Cigano" defeated Miocic before via unanimous decision in December 2014 and is so confident that he will do it again, that he has revealed he loves the prospect of facing Joshua in a boxing match to determine who the toughest man on the planet is.

"I would love to have a boxing match," dos Santos said, as quoted on Bloody Elbow. "Since I'm going to be the UFC heavyweight champion and there can be only one toughest man on the planet, I would like to fight Anthony Joshua. Champion against champion. It would be sensational."

Despite his bold claims that he will be champion, "JDS" insists he is not looking past the Croatian ahead of their rematch in a stacked UFC 211 card.

"It was such a tough fight," he added. "Stipe has heavy hands and great boxing. It was a hard fight for both of us and we learned a lot from each other. I think we have both improved and we will put on an even better fight."

"In the end, all that matters is who won. I was so happy with that win. I want the same result. I believe I will knock him out in the second round. I'm very confident. I'm a father now and I'm going through a great time in my life. It's going to be incredible for the fans.

"I feel stronger, healthier and I feel like it's my time. I've been working and I feel prepared. I respect Miocic and I will be in my best shape for this fight."

