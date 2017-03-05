UFC 209: Alistair Overeem back in title contention after devastating KO win over Mark Hunt

Alistair Overeem (R) stands by after knocking out Mark Hunt in the third round of a heavyweight bout at UFC 209. (Getty)

Heading into his fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 209, Alistair Overeem’s name was hardly brought up. More was centered on the legal battle between Hunt and the UFC as Hunt has a pending lawsuit against his employer claiming breach of contract, fraud, racketeering and negligence among things after it was revealed that former opponent Brock Lesnar failed two drug tests in conjunction with their fight at UFC 200.

The only time Overeem’s name was brought up was when Hunt would do pre-fight interviews and accuse the Greg Jackson-Mike Winkeljohn fighter of being on performance-enhancing drugs.

The former Strikeforce heavyweight champion and UFC heavyweight title challenger did his talking in the Octagon, knocking out Hunt at the 1:44 mark of the third round.

In the first round, Overeem kept himself composed, threw the harder shots and seemed to fluster Hunt. The highlight of the round was when Hunt threw a low kick, Overeem checked it and left a nasty gash on Hunt’s right shin.

To his credit, Hunt bounced back in the second round and wobbled Overeem on a few occasions, seeming to be the most effective landing short elbows.

With the fight potentially even and Overeem not wanting a second consecutive loss, the Dutch kickboxer got Hunt against the cage and threw a knee which seemed to have Hunt knocked out on his feet. “The Reem” threw a second one for good measure to faceplant Hunt to the mat.

“This man is tough, I fought him once before,” said Overeem (42-11, 1 NC) after his 38th career finish. “I’m a fan of Mark, he’s shown tremendous skill. We work hard, we always worked hard. We’re not done yet.”

After the fight, Hunt revealed on his Instagram that he had suffered a serious injury during the fight.

“Thank u for all the support u probably already know I got knocked out the old warhorse is still alive, just a broken tibia I be back.”

No word on if surgery will be required but we wish the best of luck to Hunt and hope he has a speedy recovery.

Overeem is now (42-11, 1 NC) with his 38th win by stoppage. Hunt’s record drops to 12-11, with one no contest.