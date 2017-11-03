UConn's Auriemma turns talk-show host in new podcast

STORRS, Conn. (AP) -- UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma is becoming a talk show host.

The Hall-of-Famer is not giving up his day job as coach of the 11-time national champion Huskies, but has added a side job interviewing sports figures, authors, actors, and anyone else he finds interesting for a new podcast called "Holding Court with Geno Auriemma."

''I just enjoy talking about things other than this, my team, my job,'' Auriemma said. ''So I thought this would be a great opportunity to see how many different conversations I could have that are maybe a little bit different than what you would get in a newspaper.''

So far, he's recorded three podcasts, including chats with Tiger Woods and Charles Barkley. The first one, with Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving of and former UConn star Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm, is out now.

Auriemma chats with the point guards for more than an hour about everything from basketball (recruiting enticements, becoming a first-round pick, Irving's decision to come to Boston) to Irving's recent questioning of whether the earth is actually round.

The 63-year-old coach, who is known for his acerbic sense of humor, gets into that topic by saying he might not have emigrated from Italy as a child had he realized, like Irving, that the earth was flat.

''I hope I can ask questions that maybe someone might not want to ask,'' Auriemma said. ''You know, 'Tiger you were the greatest player that ever lived in the year 2000. So, hey, I'm the best player who ever lived, here's what I'm going to do. I'm going to change my swing. You want to explain that?'''

Auriemma said he's hoping to get on athletes for future shows. The idea, he said, is to explore what makes successful people tick.

UConn's players and former players say they aren't surprised their coach is branching out in that direction.