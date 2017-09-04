UCLA's game-winning touchdown catch might have been incomplete

Was UCLA wide receiver Jordan Lasley in bounds when he had control of his game-winning touchdown catch against Texas A&M?

Lasley hauled in a 10-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Josh Rosen with 43 seconds left to give the Bruins a 45-44 comeback win over the Aggies. But he might not have had control of the ball until his left foot was out of bounds.

Lasley’s right foot was in bounds when he first appeared to make the catch. But watch closely. He bobbles the ball and doesn’t appear to secure it until his left toes are out of bounds.

Curiously, the play was never reviewed. Given the propensity for officials to review key plays in college football — and the importance of Lasley’s catch — it’s incredibly surprising the replay officials in charge of the game didn’t ask for a closer look.

For what it’s worth, Fox didn’t show a replay of Lasley’s catch until after UCLA had kicked the extra point to go ahead 45-44. A play can’t be reviewed after another one has begun.

If the play had been reviewed, would it have been overturned? We’re not sure at all. After watching the play dozens of times, we could convince ourselves that it was touchdown or that it was an incomplete pass. It’s that close. And given that the call on the field was a touchdown, there’s a pretty good chance it would have stood as such.

But it was definitely a play that needed to have a second look.

Oh, and if it had been ruled an incomplete pass, the next play would have been second down with 43 seconds remaining. Rosen and the Bruins would have had several more chances to score.

