UCLA commit LaMelo Ball goes for 40 points in front of brother Lonzo

Anaheim, Calif. - It was standing room only to see LaMelo Ball and the rest of the Big Ballers team play at the Double Pump Best of Summer tournament in southern California. Lakers point guard and brother Lonzo Ball was sitting at the end of the bench and dad LaVar Ball was coaching. It was a typical run and gun style of game for the Big Ballers as LeMelo finished with 40 points, including eight three pointers, in a 100-75 win against Team OZ from Australia.

LaMelo Ball

Point guard

5 STARS

UCLA

Chino HIlls



RR: 0.0

Ht: 6'2.0"

Wt: 155.0

Class: 2019

-

POSITION

18 NATIONAL

-

STATE

Commitment status:

verbal

UCLA