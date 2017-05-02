U.S. Soccer begins talks over building new national training center with big surplus

U.S. Soccer made a $46 million net profit off the Copa América Centenario last year and now has a surplus in excess of $100 million. So what is the federation going to do with some of that money?

Talks have begun at U.S. Soccer about building a new dedicated national training center that would be like the one France has at Clairefontaine and Italy has at Coverciano, though it is too early in the discussions to identify a location. StubHub Center in the Los Angeles area has been the national training center since it opened in 2003, but that facility has become crowded with the arrival of the NFL’s Chargers.

A new national training center would be a massive construction project and investment in the future of American soccer. It would come on the heels of the new National Training and Coaching Development Center being built by Sporting Kansas City, which is due to open in December and become an epicenter for the future of coaching education in the country while also boasting brand new training facilities.

