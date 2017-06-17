U.S. Open 2017: Justin Thomas made an insane birdie putt during historic round

Justin Thomas can do many things that most men can’t.

Pulling off a pair of pink pants is one of them.

Crafting a record-setting round at the U.S. Open is another.

Sinking a birdie putt straight out of a trick shot video might be the best.

Check out this beauty that the promising young star sank on the fifth hole of Erin Hills during Saturday's third round of the U.S. Open:





Yup. While the shortest distance between two points may be a straight line, the same doesn’t apply when you’re putting on the greens of Erin Hills.

Our friend Luke Kerr-Dineen of FTW traced out the path of Thomas’ route to a birdie. Why don’t these paths ever work out when we try them?

The birdie was one of SIX that Thomas sank on the first nine holes. He came into the day at -2, but his round quickly shot the 24-year-old into contention for his first major title.

Yeah, you could definitely see that he was feeling it. Put up your audio for this clip.

Justin Thomas sets himself up for an eagle at the par 4 15th with this beauty pic.twitter.com/sx9kbMEEUW — That Dude (@cjzer0) June 17, 2017





“Be as good as you look.”

Not a bad motto, especially when you back it up like Thomas did on Saturday. It was one of many highlights of an exceptional third round, one that left Thomas with the two-stroke clubhouse lead at -11. His round of 63 was the best single round to par in U.S. Open history, a stunning achievement and one that sets him up well for Sunday.