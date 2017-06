It’s a United States national team doubleheader. Thursday began with the U.S. women beating Sweden 1-0 in Gothenburg in the first of two European friendlies. Next up is the U.S. men in World Cup qualifying against Trinidad and Tobago in Commerce City, Colo. (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

[ Follow FC Yahoo on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr ]

Follow the action as it happens with the Scribble Live stream below.