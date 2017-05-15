Tyrod Taylor is the front runner at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills

Oct 2, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) scrambles away from New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long (95) during the second half of the Buffalo Bills 16-0 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Following the hiring of new general manager Brandon Beane, the Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott can finally get down to business. Figuring out the roster and running OTA’s in the coming weeks, the Bills front office and coaching staff will have plenty to be concerned about in the coming weeks especially when it comes to making the team’s roster.

However, one area of the team that does not seem to be a concern for McDermott and the Bills is the quarterback position. Possessing Tyrod Taylor, Nathan Peterman, and Cardale Jones, both McDermott and Beane already seem to believe that the franchise quarterback is already on their roster at this moment in time.

AROUND COVER32

Fantasy Football: What do Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry all have in common

cover32 Exclusive: A one-on-one exclusive interview with new Dolphins’ P, Matthew Haack

What’s Trending: Fact or fiction; debunking the Madden Curse

2017 Free Agency: Examing the top three remaining WR’s still available in free agency

This Week in NFL History: Looking back at the NFL’s most impactful moments from May 14 – May 20

Follow us on Twitter here

Asked by MMQB’s Peter King whether or not the franchise quarterback is already on the roster, McDermott stated that “He is, in Tyrod Taylor.” Continuing on in the interview, McDermott made sure to cover himself by also talking about those players who sit behind him on their roster.

“When you look at the competition we have behind him, we’ve drafted Nathan Peterman, we’ve added T.J. Yates, and then Cardale Jones in the draft a year ago. I’m not sure there is a team out there that has the depth that we do at the quarterback position. So we feel good about that. We’re anxious to see how Tyrod develops in his third year as a starter in a new system, a system that he has some familiarity with.”

BILLS NEWS: Milano could be breakout player of 2017 for Buffalo

While general manager Brandon Beane stated later on that they would have competition at all of the team’s roster positions, it looks set for Tyrod Taylor to be the frontrunner heading into training camp. Given that he already played in this offensive scheme during his time in Baltimore, Taylor should be ahead of the curve when it comes to learning this new offense.

The incumbent starting quarterback, 2017 will be a major deciding factor in the future of quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Should he perform well in this new offense, Taylor will likely prove that he is the franchise quarterback for this team. However, should he struggle, McDermott and Beane may find themselves back at square one in terms of the quarterback position.

READ MORE: Buffalo’s fans should put to much faith in Peterman

The post Tyrod Taylor is the front runner at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills appeared first on Cover32.