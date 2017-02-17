Tyler Austin breaks foot, will miss most of spring training

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Tyler Austin's bid to unseat Greg Bird at first base during spring training is over, and the Yankees' decision to sign Chris Carter looks prescient.

Austin fouled a ball off his left foot early this week taking batting practice during a pre-spring training workout at the minor league complex, and manager Joe Girardi said an MRI Friday found a small bone break.

Austin will be in a boot for three weeks and won't start baseball activities for six weeks.

''It's unfortunate,'' Girardi said.

Carter, who tied for the National League in home runs with 41 last season, finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract Thursday. A first baseman, the 30-year-old Carter is likely to see time at designated hitter.

TIDBITS

OF Jacoby Ellsbury will not join the team until early next week due to the pending birth of his child. Positions players are scheduled to report Saturday. . OF Mason Williams has left patella inflammation and will be shut down for two weeks.