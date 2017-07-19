Two reasons why Charlie Strong is better suited to win at USF than he ever was at Texas

NEWPORT, R.I. – The moment Charlie Strong exited the podium after his final weekly news conference at the University of Texas, a swarm of his players enveloped him. They issued a rousing round of applause and formed a reception line for hugs to support their embattled coach. The moment immediately went viral, and one viewer was so captivated by the raw emotion he considered it a job interview. “That was all I really needed to see,” South Florida athletic director Mark Harlan said.

After Strong’s dismissal at Texas and Willie Taggart’s departure from USF to Oregon, Harlan worked quickly to secure Strong as the Bulls’ next head coach. Harlan needed only to know if Strong was ready to jump immediately back into coaching: “His line was, ‘I can’t watch Jerry Springer anymore,’ ” Harlan recalled with a laugh on Tuesday. “He was ready to get back at it.”

View photos Charlie Strong fell into a spot at South Florida where he can win immediately. (Getty) More

Strong’s arrival at South Florida provides one of the most fascinating storylines in college football this season. He jumps from the relentless spotlight of one of the sport’s elite jobs into a job so ripe with potential that Las Vegas is expected to make USF a favorite to win every game.

Will the next time the college football world sees Strong enveloped in a group hug come at the conclusion of an undefeated season? Don’t bet against it. Strong inherits 16 returning starters from a team that went 11-2 in 2016, including American Athletic Conference Player of the Year Quinton Flowers. Along with it comes a non-conference schedule lined with goose feathers – at San Jose State, Stony Brook, Illinois and UMass. (The Bulls also miss Memphis, which is picked to win the AAC’s West Division).

Count on Strong looking more like the coach who went 23-3 his final two years at Louisville, as opposed to the one who sputtered through a 16-21 mark during his three years in Austin.

When South Florida opens at San Jose State on Aug. 26, Strong will take the field with two key assets he lacked during a majority of his tenure at Texas – a distinct offensive identity and an established quarterback. Without a clear offensive identity, Texas flailed through its first two seasons under Strong. By the time Sterlin Gilbert installed a hyper-tempo spread last season and freshman quarterback Shane Buechele arrived, Texas couldn’t win enough games.

At USF, Strong inherited a player who established himself as the country’s most devastating dual-threat quarterback not named Lamar Jackson. Flowers passed for more than 2,800 yards, rushed for 1,530 and accounted for 42 touchdowns. Count Flowers as a Heisman darkhorse, the latest in the line of quarterbacks from outside the Power Five – Colt Brennan (Hawaii), Kellen Moore (Boise State), Case Keenum (Houston), Colin Kaepernick (Nevada), Jordan Lynch (Northern Illinois) and Derek Carr (Fresno State) – poised to put up pinball numbers.

“If you look at the teams that are good in college football, they all have a quarterback,” Strong said. “When we were at Texas, Baylor had Bryce Petty. Oklahoma State has Mason Rudolph, and Oklahoma has Baker Mayfield. I think about A&M, [Kevin Sumlin] is struggling right now because he doesn’t have a quarterback. You get a dude back there, you have a chance.”

View photos Charlie Strong finished his career at Texas with a 16-21 record. (Getty) More

Read More