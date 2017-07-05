Two days after ripping them, Dodgers' Kenley Jansen proclaims he 'loves' his fans

The day was Oct. 10, just last fall. A Monday. At noon, the freeway running through downtown Los Angeles was at a stop and would be for the distant future. Just too many cars. There’d be a baseball game in about an hour just up the road, maybe three or four miles, and there’d be no chance to see the first pitch, unless you were to have left your car and walked. Unhurriedly. Then you would have reached Dodger Stadium in plenty of time.

There are murals on buildings that can be seen from the freeway: large, colorful renderings of classical musicians many stories high that, in passing, are quite lovely.

Stare at them for 40 minutes, though, those things start talking to you.

“You’re late, you know.”

“You’re never going to make it.”

“Is that the anthem I hear?”

“Sure you have enough gas?”

“Still listening to ‘70s music, I see.”

I was going to work. The Dodgers and Nationals had been rained out in Game 2 of the National League division series, which meant Game 3 was moved to Sunday, which meant an early Monday flight across the country in time for a 1 p.m. PT start. So, for the first time in many years, I was funneling into Dodger Stadium with 50-some thousand other people, all of us wanting to be in our seats by the first pitch, needing to be there, and yet here we were, inching along guardrails, past guys risking their lives to buy and sell tickets, past guys waving you three inches closer to a parking lot a mile away.

For the first time, maybe ever, I thought, “Man, it’s hard to be a fan. It’s hard work.”

It hadn’t occurred to me before, not like that.

When Kenley Jansen blasted Dodgers fans Sunday — and Kenley Jansen is one of the more likeable players I’ve ever met — I thought back to that afternoon in October, to what those people endured (and paid) in order to get into that ballpark, into those seats, just to watch Kenley Jansen — turned out — give up four runs in one-third of an inning. And some do it 81 times a year, more if they’re lucky and the team they follow is any good.

No wonder they’re mad when a ballplayer can’t drag himself 90 feet with any enthusiasm three or four times over three hours. No wonder they boo. No wonder they sometimes don’t have the time to vote for stuff.

Being a fan requires nothing. You don’t have to go to games, you don’t have to watch on TV (a fortunate clause for Dodgers fans), you don’t have to buy shirseys or little mounds of dirt that Tim Tebow may or may not have trod upon, you don’t have to rent 5×10 plots of tar for $10 an hour. Just try not to, you know, throw anything or hit anyone, just like in the 21 hours around the games.

Jansen is by all appearances a good guy. When he took on the fans in the name of friend and teammate Justin Turner, his heart was in a decent place. It’s just, well, he may have been a little rough.

By Tuesday, a couple days later, his tone had softened.

“I blame myself too,” he said, and admitted he’d spent time voting for Turner since Sunday. “We have the best fans in the world. I just want to be the messenger.”

Besides, he added, “The reaction from the fans is great. JT is leading the vote right now. … I say whatever I have to say. I love my fans. I never doubted my fans.”

To hope for more is, I guess, reasonable. But to demand more?

As my pals on the building would say, “You’re never going to make it.”

