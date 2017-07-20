Twitter reacts to O.J. Simpson's parole hearing

O.J. Simpson could receive parole on Thursday after serving nine years of his 33-year-old sentence in Lovelock Correction Center in Nevada. Simpson was sentenced in 2008 for robbery and kidnapping in a Las Vegas hotel room. He could be released from prison on Oct. 1.

O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada. (AP)

As predicted, social media users used the hearing as a chance to share their opinions online, comment on Simpson’s statements – “Nobody’s ever accused me of pulling a weapon on them” or “I’ve spent a conflict free life” – create memes, design GIFs and make sports jokes.







For some, the entire hearing just brought them back to the 1990’s, when Simpson’s legal troubles first began.






Others, however, wanted to ignore the entire spectacle, return to Thursday morning normalcy and watch “The Price is Right.”