Twitter reacts to O.J. Simpson's parole hearing

O.J. Simpson could receive parole on Thursday after serving nine years of his 33-year-old sentence in Lovelock Correction Center in Nevada. Simpson was sentenced in 2008 for robbery and kidnapping in a Las Vegas hotel room. He could be released from prison on Oct. 1.

O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.

As predicted, social media users used the hearing as a chance to share their opinions online, comment on Simpson’s statements – “Nobody’s ever accused me of pulling a weapon on them” or “I’ve spent a conflict free life” – create memes, design GIFs and make sports jokes.

OJ Simpson: "No one's ever accused me of being violent or pulling a weapon" pic.twitter.com/xn9r5opDYZ — COED.com (@COED) July 20, 2017





"I've always thought I've been good with people…I've lived a conflict free life" – OJ Simpson #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/AcOqggz8ol — Michael Lee (@GeekAttorney) July 20, 2017





"I've led a conflict free life" – OJ. (Cut to 911 calls of Nicole Brown Simpson pleading for help) — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) July 20, 2017





OJ bout to "Atlanta Falcon 28-3" his own parole hearing. #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/x1GvSoJjUq — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 20, 2017





They've got an actual parole board with a dude wearing a Kansas City Chiefs tie. We're supposed to trust their judgment? pic.twitter.com/imloDdWm8q — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) July 20, 2017





O.J. Simpson: "I'm not a guy who lived a criminal life. I'm a pretty straight shooter." pic.twitter.com/IvcGeZpuP2 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 20, 2017





For some, the entire hearing just brought them back to the 1990’s, when Simpson’s legal troubles first began.

Workout view at work from my lunch time cardio bike. OJ Simpson like it's 1995. I just can't NOT pay attention. pic.twitter.com/RGDakHL694 — Dr. Vincent Lyons (@VincentLyonsPhD) July 20, 2017





It's 2017 and OJ Simpson is on my tv about to walk out of jail again. I feel like I'm 5 years old again. — Manny (@Manny_Bodega) July 20, 2017





It's midday and there's an OJ Simpson hearing on? What is this, 1994? #OJSimpsonParole — Chris Reed (@CDReed) July 20, 2017









Back during the elementary school days 1995, who would have thought I'd be watching another OJ Simpson trial on TV again? #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/VKplJOoVAL — Dan Parzych (@DanParzych) July 20, 2017





Others, however, wanted to ignore the entire spectacle, return to Thursday morning normalcy and watch “The Price is Right.”

OJ Simpson's parole hearing is being held during the time slot of "The Price is Right"…ironic isn't it? pic.twitter.com/WFR0OqVIV4 — Andrew Macpherson (@mackyP32) July 20, 2017





Omg!! Noooo! I'm trying to eat my cereal and watch The Price is Right!! Get OJ Simpson off my TV! — Lauryn Gardner (@LaurynNGardner) July 20, 2017



