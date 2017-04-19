Twitter reacts to former NFL star Aaron Hernandez's suicide

Massachusetts authorities say Aaron Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell Wednesday morning. (AP)

On Wednesday morning, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections announced that former NFL star Aaron Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell. The news comes just days after Hernandez was acquitted of a double murder. Hernandez was still serving a life sentence after being found guilty in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

The sports world took to Twitter with reactions to Hernandez’s death.