Twitter reacts to former NFL star Aaron Hernandez's suicide

Massachusetts authorities say Aaron Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell Wednesday morning. (AP)

On Wednesday morning, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections announced that former NFL star Aaron Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell. The news comes just days after Hernandez was acquitted of a double murder. Hernandez was still serving a life sentence after being found guilty in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

The sports world took to Twitter with reactions to Hernandez’s death.

Aaron Hernandez left nothing but a wake of misery and betrayal. A tragic and sad story. Feel for his victim's families and his daughter. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 19, 2017





The suicide of former Patriot Aaron Hernandez comes on the same day of Patriots' scheduled visit at White House to meet with POTUS. — Linsey Davis (@LinseyDavis) April 19, 2017





Here is the statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction on Aaron Hernandez's suicide pic.twitter.com/E6sXHX38iq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2017





Asked by CNBC days ago for one word to associate with Aaron Hernandez, Bill Belichick said, "tragedy." From beginning to end, a tragedy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2017





Patriots spokesperson tells me they won't be commenting on Hernandez today during visit to White House, but they are aware of what happened — Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) April 19, 2017





#RIP Aaron Hernandez…something doesn't feel right about him committing suicide…#prayingfor✌????… GOOD MORNING TO ALL… — Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) April 19, 2017





R.I.P Aaron Hernandez — SAVAG£ (@ClaudePelon) April 19, 2017





Damn man… Aaron Hernandez wow. Had everything he wanted in life then lost it all. RIP…. damn — Brandon King (@BrandonKing4787) April 19, 2017





Tragic story of one man's life decisions who affected many families including his own. Aaron Hernandez. — Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) April 19, 2017



