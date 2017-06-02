Twins turn triple play, rally in ninth to beat Angels, 4-2

Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, left, and left fielder Eddie Rosario celebrate after the team's 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- The Minnesota Twins turned their first triple play in 11 years and then rallied in the ninth inning on Jason Castro's two-run single to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Thursday night.

The Twins overcame two solo home runs from the Angels' Kole Calhoun, while keeping Albert Pujols stuck at career home-run No.599. Pujols had one single in four at-bats.

Miguel Sano gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead with a homer off Alex Meyer in the second inning. It was Sano's 13th home run of the season.

Calhoun homered in the sixth off Minnesota's Adalberto Meija and in the eighth off reliever Taylor Rogers (3-1) to put the Angels up 2-1. Calhoun now has seven home runs this season and three multi-homer games in his career.

The Twins went ahead in the ninth against Jose Alvarez (0-2). Jorge Polanco reached when first baseman Jefry Marte dropped his popup for an error with one out. Eddie Rosario followed with a double, and Castro singled them both in to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead. Bud Norris walked in a final run.

Brandon Kintzler got the last three outs for his 14th save.

The Twins turned a triple play in the fourth, their first since May 27, 2006. After leadoff singles by Pujols and Yunel Escobar, Marte hit a sharp one-bouncer right to third baseman Sano. Sano stepped on third for the force, fired ahead of the sliding Escobar to Brian Dozier at second, whose relay to first easily beat Marte to complete the first triple play turned against the Angels since 2004.

Meyer went six-plus innings for the Angels, holding the Twins to one run and five hits and a walk. He struck out four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: 3B Sano, who leads Minnesota in home runs (12) and RBIs (39), returned to the lineup in the cleanup spot after missing two games with an illness. He has batted third most of the season.

Angels: Placed OF Cameron Maybin on the 10-day disabled list was a left oblique bruise. Manager Mike Scioscia said they expect him to be ready when he's eligible to come off the DL June 9. ... 3B Yunel Escobar (hamstring) was activated and hit fourth. ... Closer Cam Bedrosian (groin strain) is scheduled to start his rehab assignment Friday with Single-A Inland Empire. ... Reliever Huston Street returned from his rehab assignment with right triceps tendinitis.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Kyle Gibson tries to get his season on track Friday against the Angels. Gibson started the season 0-4 and an ERA that ballooned to 8.62, but allowed a season-low two earned runs in his last start against Tampa Bay.

Angels: RHP JC Ramirez looks to continue his strong turnaround as a starting pitcher. He has pitched at least six innings in his last five starts posting a 2.67 ERA. He will be making his 10th start after opening the season with three relief appearances.