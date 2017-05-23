Twins rout Orioles behind 21 hits to ruin Jones' record-breaking homer

Adam Jones brought up a milestone but the Minnesota Twins crushed the Baltimore Orioles 14-7 in MLB.

Baltimore veteran Jones gave the Orioles a 5-0 lead with his 125th career home run at Camden Yards on Monday to become the park's all-time homer leader, but the second-inning blast was not celebrated for long.

The Twins began their onslaught of 14 runs a half-inning later starting with an RBI from Joe Mauer.

Still, the O's were up 6-2 after four innings, but that is when the wheels came off for Ubaldo Jimenez and Tyler Wilson. The two Orioles pitchers were tagged for 10 runs in two innings as the Twins sent 11 batters to the plate in the six-run sixth inning.

Miguel Sano (four hits) and Jorge Polanco (four hits) enjoyed career nights for the Twins, while Mauer (three hits) and Max Kepler (four RBIs) etched new season-highs. Minnesota reached season-highs in runs and hits (21) in the win.

The Colorado Rockies eased past the Philadelphia Phillies 8-1, the Arizona Diamondbacks were too good for the Chicago White Sox 5-1, the high-flying Houston Astros edged the Detroit Tigers 1-0, the Cincinnati Reds beat the Cleveland Indians 5-1, reigning World Series champions the Chicago Cubs lost 6-4 to the San Francisco Giants, the New York Yankees topped the Kansas City Royals 4-2, the Pittsburgh Pirates lost 5-2 to the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels outlasted the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2.

NO NEED TO PANIK

Giants infielder Joe Panik broke a personal slump by going three for four with two doubles and his first career lead-off homer, which came off John Lackey. Panik entered Monday's game with just two hits in his last 22 at-bats. He is now batting .268 for the 20-26 Giants.

TIGERS STRUGGLE

The Tigers managed just one hit in a loss to the MLB-best Astros. Alex Avila "earned" a Golden Sombrero with four strikeouts for the Tigers, while Ian Kinsler's average dropped to .240 after going 0 for four. Detroit dropped below .500 (21-22) with the loss.

ADAMS OPENS ACCOUNT

Matt Adams cracked a two-run homer to right field in the bottom of the fifth against the Pirates for his first home run with the Braves.

CARDINALS AT DODGERS

St Louis head west to embark on a gruelling stretch of their schedule. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, their 47 games in 48 days begins against three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.15 ERA) on Tuesday. The Cardinals, who have lost four out of their last five, send Lance Lynn (4-2, 2.78 ERA) to the hill.