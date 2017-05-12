Twins to promote Jose Berrios

Yesterday we posted about the Twins’ alleged lack of interest in bringing up top prospect Jose Berrios in the short term. Scratch that. They’re doing it. He’s being called up and will start for the Twins on Saturday.

Berrios did not impress in his partial season in the majors last year, posting a 8.02 ERA and walking everyone on the planet in 14 starts. He’s been fantastic at Triple-A Rochester so far this season, however, posting a 1.13 ERA with 39/8 K/BB ratio in 39.2 innings in his first six starts.

While the Twins could’ve gotten an extra year of control over him if they had waited until June 27 to call him up, they’ve got some serious rotation issues at the moment. They’re also contending, sitting in a tie for first place in the AL Central thanks, mostly, to a potent offense, so his arm would be a welcome addition.

Follow @craigcalcaterra