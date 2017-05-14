Twins aim for sweep of sputtering Indians

CLEVELAND -- The Minnesota Twins attempt to complete a sweep of the reeling Cleveland Indians on Sunday in the final contest of their three-game series.

The Twins, who have won four in a row, couldn't be much hotter and the Indians couldn't be much colder.

In winning the first two games of the series, Minnesota held Cleveland to a total of one run and six hits.

The best news for the Twins, however, is the return of right-hander Jose Berrios, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start Saturday's game. Berrios completely shut down the Indians' lineup, allowing just one run and two hits in 7 2/3 innings.

The Twins have tried multiple candidates in the fifth spot in their rotation, but manager Paul Molitor said that Berrios will now stay with the big-league club and assume that spot.

"He'll start the third game against Colorado (on Thursday)," Molitor said.

The Indians have lost three in a row and seven of their last 11 games, and the explanation for the majority of that is the team's sputtering offense.

The Indians have scored one run in their last 24 innings. That run scored on a wild pitch in the third inning Saturday, which snapped Cleveland's streak of 17 consecutive innings without scoring a run.

Indians pitchers held the Twins to five runs in the first two games of the series. Cleveland has scored three or fewer runs in nine of its last 11 games.

The Indians have a veteran lineup that has been productive in the past. But even with the addition of free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who signed a three-year $60 million contract, Cleveland has struggled to score. In his five previous seasons, Encarnacion averaged 39 home runs and 110 RBIs.

This year, Encarnacion is hitting just .213 with five home runs and 11 RBIs. Manager Terry Francona said he isn't concerned about Encarnacion's slow start.

"I don't think he's feeling any pressure. He's still taking his walks, which is good," Francona said. "When you have a tough first month of the season, you're not going to get it back in a week. We're going to keep running him out there, because when it happens for him, it's going to happen quick."

Francona said he isn't contemplating making any changes to his lineup, which ranked second in the American League in runs scored in 2016, but is 11th this year.

"I've never been a big fan of changing your lineup much, because I think that sends the wrong message," he said.

Slumping teams tend to be short on luck, and the Indians haven't been lucky in the Minnesota series. They are scheduled to face the Twins' top two pitchers in this series, with Ervin Santana (6-1, 1.50 ERA) getting the nod on Friday before Hector Santiago (4-1, 2.76) takes the mound on Sunday.

Santiago has not faced Cleveland this year. He owns a 2-3 mark with a 4.77 ERA in 15 career appearances, 10 starts, versus the Indians.

Francona will send Trevor Bauer to the mound on Sunday. Bauer (2-4, 7.36) has gotten off to a dreadful start this season. In his last two outings, he is 0-1 with a 9.90 ERA, having given up 11 runs on 13 hits and eight walks in 10 innings.

One of Bauer's two wins this year came against the Twins, a 6-2 victory on April 20. Bauer pitched 6 1/3 innings in that contest, allowing two runs on three hits. In 12 career starts against Minnesota, he is 2-5 with a 5.09 ERA.