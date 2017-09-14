Twenty-one incredible facts about the Indians' record 21-game winning streak

Baseball is played the way it is today, for better and worse, in large part because of the 2002 Oakland Athletics. They weren’t the first sabermetric team, but they were the first to spawn a book that sold nearly 2 million copies and was turned into a movie nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. Objective analysis always was bound to change baseball. “Moneyball” simply accelerated the timeline.

Fifteen years isn’t a whole lot of time, not for a transformation as fundamental as the one baseball has undergone. It’s not just that the game is faster on the radar gun and slower on the clock. It is so deeply drenched in information that sometimes it feels waterlogged. Before “Moneyball,” scouting reports came from scouts. One longtime pitcher recently was talking about how every pitcher gets an individualized game plan on exactly how to attack every hitter, pitch by pitch.

The 2017 Cleveland Indians are direct descendants of those A’s, not only because Wednesday afternoon they broke Oakland’s American League record by winning their 21st consecutive game and tied the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the longest streak ever. The Indians are Moneyball 2.0 – a team that embraced analytics but emphasized with them an organizational culture that runs from the bottom of their rookie-ball roster to the top of the front office. If the Indians are not the model organization in baseball today, they are close. At least one-third of the organizations in baseball include an Indians alum in a decision-making role of some manner or variety.

Each, of course, would say the same thing about the team that has won 21 straight games: It’s a complete fluke. The Indians, if they’re being honest, would echo that sentiment. Baseball is not a game built for long winning streaks. The best teams win 60 percent of the time, the historic teams 70 percent. Before the streak, Cleveland was playing .552 baseball. The probability of such a team winning 21 straight games is 1 in 263,000.

So, no, this isn’t a one-in-a-million team, not yet. It is one with a winning streak that can legally drink – and one that can set a record Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET against the Kansas City Royals. In the meantime, here are 21 facts about the 2017 Indians, one for each victory.

1. Their winning streak is more impressive than Oakland’s.

Not simply because it’s a game longer, either. The Indians have been better offensively. They’ve pitched better. And the numbers illustrate the game’s evolution, too.

This is not to take anything away from Oakland. It hit .299/.367/.519 in its 20 games, whereas the Indians slashed .308/.387/.556 in theirs. The offensive environments, by the way, are about the same. In 2002, teams scored 4.62 runs per game. This season, it’s 4.67 – a steep rise due almost purely to the spike in home runs. The one area in which the A’s thump Cleveland is clutch hitting. With runners in scoring position, Oakland hit .374/.453/.631. The last three games of their streak came via walk-off hits – two of them home runs.

Thing is, the Indians have so thoroughly dominated the competition, they haven’t found themselves in high-leverage situations. For that they can thank their pitching, which is where Cleveland truly differentiates itself. Both teams threw 180 innings in 20 games. The A’s ERA was 2.65. The Indians’: 1.60. Cleveland has throttled hitters far more effectively than A’s pitchers, and though this has as much to do with era as it does skill, the Indians’ strikeout rate dwarfs Oakland’s by more than 50 percent.

The verdict: The A’s may have the Brad Pitt movie, but the Indians have scoreboard.

2. Their winning streak is more impressive than the so-called record, too, because it’s an actual winning streak.

Look, the debate over whether the 1916 New York Giants’ record of 26 consecutive wins counts is interesting. (Yahoo’s Chris Cwik does a nice job of covering it here.) In the midst of the Giants’ streak, a game got called on account of rain when it was tied. Rather than continuing the game, it was replayed. The Giants won that and another 13. Officially, because the tie didn’t count, the Giants’ streak – and the record recognized by Major League Baseball – is 26 consecutive wins. The league’s official historian, John Thorn, agrees with that assessment.

