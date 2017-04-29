Tusker beat Muhoroni Youth at home

The 11-time Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC left it late to stun hosts Muhoroni Youth 1-0 at Muhoroni Stadium on Saturday.

Tusker came into the match a point and a place higher than their match-day opponents following a lukewarm season and Coach George Nsimbe was targeting maximum points to ease the pressure on him.

Both sides started the match cautiously maybe in order to avoid conceding way too early and destabilize the technical part of it. But the visitors slowly grew in confidence after 15 minutes, dictating the tempo but still lacked that killer pass.

Their meaningful attempt came in the 29th minute, after a good build-up, the ball fell on Collins Agade just outside the eighteen yard box, but he did not trouble Duncan Ochieng’ in Tusker goal.

That was a warning for the champions who upped their tempo creating chances which went begging notably in the 38th minute. Allan Wanga was fed in the box, but he took too long to do the right thing and gave the goalkeeper an opportunity to make a save.

After the break, the hosts started well with Kennedy Rono trying hard to penetrate the otherwise solid Tusker defense. In the 30th minute, the defending champions brought in Abdalla Hassan and Clifford Alwanga in place of Collins Shivachi and Michael Khamati respectively, but it was the Awasi-based side that won a free-kick in a promising position.

However, Rono failed to beat Ochieng’ as his effort was weak. Blits Kityo was introduced in place of Ambrose Ayoyi as Muhoroni Youth looked the likelier of the two sides to score.

With the match seamlessly heading to a barren draw, Allan Wanga made up for missed opportunity this time burying the ball deep into the opponents’ goal to give Nsimbe the much needed victory.

Muhoroni Youth: Salim Sowedi, Robert Mudenyu, Robert Ouma,Jacob Faina, Paul Muchika, Collins Agade, Ambrose Ayoyi, Kennedy Rono,Ismail Kabugu, Maxwell.Onyango, Daniel Otieno.

Subs: Gradus Ochieng’,James Ogada, Tom Adwar, Eric Baki, Paul Mboya, Philip Muchuma.

Tusker: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Shafik Batambuze, Marlon Tangauzi, James Situma, Martin Kizza, Cercidy Okeyo, Humphrey Mieno, George Mandela, Michael Khamati, Allan Wanga.

Subs: David Okello, Eugine Asike, Hashim Sempala, Anthony Ndolo, Clifford Alwanga, Abdul Hassan, Jackson Macharia.