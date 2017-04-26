Tusker battle to beat Nakumatt

Tusker collected all points by edging out newbies Nakumatt in a Kenyan Premier League match played on Wednesday

Tusker FC came from a goal down to beat Nakumatt 2-1 in a league match played on Wednesday.

Nakumatt were a stronger side from the onset of the match dominating all departments before the Brewers gained momentum in the second half.

Former AFC Leopards striker Kepha Aswani went to the score-sheet in the first minutes of the match to set a stage for Nakumatt players to control the ball against their opponents.

Boniface Akenga proved to be a thorn in Tusker’s flesh thereafter launching attacks after attacks, two of which could have yielded goals were it not for Collins Shivachi and Shafiq Batambuze who stood tall in the 15th and 22nd minutes respectively.

Midfielder George Mandela almost equalized for Tusker towards the end of first-half but his shot went wide.

However, the hosts came from the tunnel much stronger, a tempo which helped Clifford Alwanga and Humphrey Mieno score in the 74th and 76th minutes respectively to completely silence Nakumatt.