Tuesday morning one-liners

Former G.M. Doug Whaley’s reflections on his Bills tenure didn’t impress everyone.

The hype train for Dolphins WR DeVante Parker is chugging right along.

The Patriots Hall of Fame’s newest member will be Raymond Clayborn.

WR Quincy Enunwa is on track for a big role in the Jets offense.

A projection of the Ravens’ offensive depth chart.

The Bengals hope to find out more about QB Jeff Driskel this offseason.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said he isn’t ranking his quarterbacks outside of installing Cody Kessler as the No. 1 in the rotation.

Storylines to watch during the Steelers’ OTAs.

The Texans are looking for big jumps from wide receivers Will Fuller and Braxton Miller in their second seasons.

It’s a “wide open” competition for playing time in the Colts secondary.

The Jaguars placed WR Bryan Walters on injured reserve.

The Titans head into OTAs with five of their nine draft picks under contract.

Quarterback isn’t the only position to watch during Broncos OTAs.

Chiefs T Jah Reid is suing his alma mater Central Florida for improper use of his likeness.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is happy the Warriors are back in the NBA Finals.

LB Melvin Ingram is “doing his negotiating thing” with Chargers OTAs getting started.

Cowboys TE Jason Witten has seen major improvement from TE Rico Gathers.

The Giants are continuing their search for defensive depth.

Eagles RB Donnel Pumphrey feels he constantly has to overcome doubts about his size.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden expects a better defensive effort this year.

QB Mike Glennon has worked quickly to build bonds with his Bears teammates.

A supportive take on Calvin Johnson’s issues with the way things ended with the Lions.

The Packers’ draft class sets up some battles for roster spots.

A video breakdown of Vikings rookie C Pat Elflein.

Looking forward to the Falcons’ new stadium.

Is there more shuffling to come in the Panthers’ front office?

The Saints are keeping their options open at linebacker.

TE O.J. Howard was the first pick that the Buccaneers made this year and he’s also the first pick to sign with the team.

QB Blaine Gabbert likes the stability he sees with the Cardinals.

Said Rams QB Jared Goff of the new offense, “It’s way different. It’s a way different offense. Personally, from my brief experience with it. I’ve had a quicker time learning it, easier time learning it. I don’t know whether that’s scheme or the way it’s taught or whatnot, but I’ve enjoyed spending time with the coaches and picking it up pretty quickly.”

49ers DL Solomon Thomas and WR Trent Taylor look very different on the outside, but the team thinks they have the same passion for the game.

DE Cliff Avril says that the Seahawks veterans still have something left in the tank.