Tuesday morning one-liners

LB Preston Brown is fighting for a starting job with the Bills.

A good review of the Dolphins cornerbacks.

LB Brooks Ellis is trying to make the Patriots with medical school as a backup plan.

A call for patience with Jets QB Christian Hackenberg.

Getting to know Ravens rookie LB Tyus Bowser.

A look back at the David Shula era with the Bengals.

The Browns gave $25,000 of helmets to a local high school.

Said Steelers WR Antonio Brown, “You can always raise the ceiling. You can get better or worse. You’ve got to continue to grow and get better.”

There’s plenty of time to brush up on the point spreads for the Texans’ 2017 games.

Colts T Anthony Castonzo is looking for consistency this season.

TE Marcedes Lewis‘ role with the Jaguars should grow this year.

A 2016 highlight film for Titans QB Marcus Mariota.

Broncos K Brandon McManus and P Riley Dixon spent time with Mexican soccer star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Ron Parker has made a good partner for Eric Berry at safety for the Chiefs.

Said Raiders DE Mario Edwards, “We were a couple games away from making it to the big one. I believe the defense and the team as a whole is just hungry to get back to that point.”

Chargers RB Branden Oliver hopes to stay healthy this year.

Cowboys quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson has no doubts about Dak Prescott.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard wants more yards after the catch in 2017.

RB LeGarrette Blount’s modest deal with the Eagles is the latest in a career filled with them.

QB Kirk Cousins and WR Terrelle Pryor are getting on the same page with the Redskins.

A look back at the Bears players who served in World War II.

How did the Lions do in the 2014 draft?

Vice president of football administration/player finance Russ Ball isn’t well known, but he’s important to the Packers.

Maurice Jones-Drew thinks Vikings rookie RB Dalvin Cook will play a big role.

Falcons CB Desmond Trufant was a sure tackler last season.

Catching up with former Panthers WR Armanti Edwards.

A pair of healthy fibulas loom large for the Saints defense.

Games against the Vikings, Giants, Cardinals and Lions could determine the Buccaneers’ playoff fate.

It should be a long battle for the No. 2 cornerback job with the Cardinals.

There’s a lot of time for the Rams and DT Aaron Donald to work out a long-term deal.

The 49ers hope Aaron Lynch can boost their pass rush this season.

Five questions for the Seahawks as they get OTAs going.