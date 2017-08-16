Trying to make sense of Patriots backfield for fantasy drafts

By Matt Kelley (@Fantasy_Mansion)

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

The lesson: Don’t be fooled by Bill Belichick. Not once. Not twice. Not ever.

In Fantasy Football, this means refusing to overdraft New England Patriots running backs. Yet, after many years of Bill Belichick zigging while the fantasy world zags on running backs, sports fans afflicted with amnesia (or perhaps just inebriated) are now genuinely excited about a Patriots running back for the first time in a decade.

The Running Back Committee Overlord

The curious enthusiasm surrounding Mike Gillislee would make Stevan Ridley blush. Recall, Ridley was the only Patriots running back in the last decade to average more than 75 yards per game for a full season. Against this historic backdrop, Gillislee’s average draft position in Yahoo Fantasy drafts has climbed to an absurd 58.1. Gillislee is now a caricature drawing of the overdrafted fantasy running back.

Let’s take a tour through the last 10 years of Patriots leading rushers:

2007: Laurence Maroney: 835 yards

2008: Sammy Morris: 727 yards

2009: Laurence Maroney: 757 yards

2010: BenJarvis Green-Ellis: 1,008 yards

2011: BenJarvis Green-Ellis: 667 yards

2012: Stevan Ridley: 1,263 yards

2013: Stevan Ridley: 773 yards

2014: Jonas Gray: 412 yards

2015: LeGarrette Blount: 703 yards

2016: LeGarrette Blount: 1,161 yards

The Patriots produced three 1,000-yard running backs in 10 years, and in no season was the team’s leading rusher touted by fantasy gamers during the prior summer. In 2010, Green-Ellis erupted in spite of the presence of established veterans: Sammy Morris and Fred Taylor. In 2012, Shane Vereen generated significant buzz in training camp only to see Ridley become the workhorse. In 2016, Dion Lewis’ ADP rose as high as the fifth round in early drafts before a knee surgery revision knocked him out of contention for lead back duties during training camp.

Bell-Cow Agnostic

Belichick deploys running backs like a Maximus deploys Roman legions – with cunning and guile and little consideration of loyalty or tradition. When Blount proved ineffective in the first half of last year’s Super Bowl and the Patriots faced a famously improbable deficit, Belichick switched running back gears, aggressively deployed James White, who went on to post a 45-point fantasy performance deserving of the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

The Patriots roster has not featured a set-it-and-forget-it back since Corey Dillon rang up 1,635 rushing yards in 2004. Since then, only Ridley surpassed the 1,300 all-purpose yard mark with 1,304 total yards in 2012.

Why?

More than any other team, the Patriots deploy backs based on defensive matchups and game situation. This “bell-cow agnostic” approach helps maximize the efficiency of historically underwhelming running back talents (with the glaring exception of fantasy football superstar Danny Woodhead) while minimizing the historic fantasy value of Patriots backs.

Red Zone Efficiency Regression

In spite of Belichick’s contempt for fantasy enthusiasts, their case for Gillislee goes something like this: LeGarrette Blount scored 18 touchdowns in a high-efficiency Patriots offense in 2016. The Patriots will score even more points in 2017. Gillislee is the highest paid running back on the roster. Gillislee was top-3 in the NFL in red zone conversion rate in 2016.” 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 = 5,938,323 touchdowns in 2017.

Not so fast.

Red zone efficiency is a notoriously unstable running back metric and unsustainable red zone usage and touchdown conversion rates are the singular greatest source of running back fantasy football ADP inflation. Gillislee’s nine touchdowns on 18 red zone carries in 2016, a 2:1 red zone carry-to-touchdown rate, will be almost impossible to replicate. Gillislee’s likely red zone efficiency regression is the just the first crack in the oversimplified math propping up his preseason fantasy value.

Efficient RB Alternatives

Unlike Blount, Gillislee is just 208-pounds (Blount weighted 241-pounds in 2016) and has significant competition for running back touches. The following players should cannibalize touches from Gillislee between the 20’s, at the goal line, and in the passing game.