Trump's most unlikely legacy – athletes no longer 'sticking to sports'

There are some who wish athletes would “stick to sports.” It’s a dubious concept, but one not lacking in support.

Here in the Age of Trump, however, particularly after the incidents and terrorism of Charlottesville, Virginia, the possibility that sports stars will begin to just shut up and play is all but gone.

Instead, with Trump, they are engaged, enraged, empowered and encouraged. Athlete’s not sticking to sports may prove to be one of the unlikely legacies of his presidency.

Consider Stephen Curry, who back in February spoke out against Kevin Plank, the CEO of Under Armour, a company that pays Curry millions of dollars to endorse its product. Plank had recently joined Donald Trump’s manufacturing council and deemed the President a “real asset” to the country.

“I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et,’ ” Curry told the Mercury News.

Curry went on to question why Under Armour would align itself with Trump in any way considering his stance on racial issues. He then pondered his own future with Under Armour.

Plank, despite being the boss, was on his heels. He noted he was praising Trump’s pro-business background and not his other political stances. “We engage in policy, not politics,” the company stated. A détente was reached.

It proved temporary. On Monday, Plank resigned from the manufacturing council in response to Trump blaming “both sides” in Charlottesville. In the end, no amount of “policy” could overcome the “politics” of Trump.

Which is what Curry was arguing all along. And will likely continue to argue.

Look, the stick-to-sports argument never made sense – even it if came with good intentions based on the idea that watching a game was supposed to be a haven from the real world.

If someone can only discuss subjects related to their profession, then political talk is left to whom … pundits and the unemployed? The people shouting at athletes to stick to sports don’t stick to only discussing their careers. A couple years back Trump was a businessman and reality TV star. He certainly didn’t stick to anything. He became president. That’s America.

As always, everyone in the country has the right to speak about whatever they want, just as everyone else has the right to view them, or their affiliated businesses, for better or worse because of it. There is freedom of expression in this country, but also a professional risk in speaking out. That’s just reality.

For a long time, players feared it. Now it’s clear athletes are more emboldened than ever. Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment, which is at least in part because of his political stances, has not chilled all discussion, certainly not from established players.

When it comes to taking on Trump, there is little backlash and a sense that staying silent is unacceptable. Everyone from Fortune 500 companies (IBM, General Motors) and Middle America brands (Campbell’s Soup) ran from him this week. He’s proven to be a big and easy target.

Michael Jordan reportedly once declined to endorse a democratic Senate candidate in his native North Carolina because “Republicans buy sneakers too,” a nod to his Nike deals.

Curry not only didn’t worry about angering customers, he didn’t care about calling out the guy cutting him his check.

On Tuesday, LeBron James spoke at an event for his foundation at an amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio. In reaction to Trump’s claim there were “some very fine people” involved with Klansman, white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, LeBron dubbed him the “so-called president.”

James had previously taken to his social media platforms, which are even more far-reaching than Trump’s, to declare, “Hate has always existed in America … but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again!”

