Trump Administration's 'Alternative Facts' Inspires Baseball Team’s Pig Mascot Name

Kellyanne Conway’s comment on “alternative facts” has already gone down in political folklore.

It’s now being further preserved in the shape of Minnesota baseball team The St. Paul Saints’ new pig mascot — which it has named Alternative Fats, the Star Tribune reports.

The porker follows previous pigs Little Red Porkette, Stephen Colboar, Boarack Ohama, Kim Lardashian, Kevin Bacon, and Mackleboar as the side’s lucky charm.

Saints Ponder Getting Rid of Swine, Instead Unveil "Alternative Fats" As New Ball Pig For 2017 https://t.co/cTez5I6spn?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313pic.twitter.com/ClwuAi7Q8l — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) May 17, 2017

Club officials revealed its new mascot’s name via a statement online Wednesday, which itself was packed with what are undoubtedly also alternative facts.

“Alternative Fats will enter the field each game like no other pig before him, with a white ground covering draped from his mansion-style pigpen to home plate for the billions of Saints fans to shower him with love and admiration,” it read.

“Alternative Fats will be so HUUUUGE it will make all other pigs jealous,” the press release continued, before claiming the swine would “go down in the pantheon of the greatest mascot names in the history of sports.”

Other suggestions not to make the cut included Boar’d of Trump, Ham Jong Un and Pigimir Putin.

Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s advisers, initially made the comment in January while defending White House press secretary Sean Spicer to NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet The Press.”

The Saints have also spoofed that encounter with this YouTube video: