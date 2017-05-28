Trout sprains thumb in Angels' 9-2 loss at Miami

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) steals second as the ball gets away from Miami Marlins shortstop JT Riddle during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami. Trout injured his thumb on the play. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) -- Mike Trout struck out in the first inning and grounded out with the bases loaded to end the third. Then things got even worse for him and the Los Angeles Angels.

Trout sprained his left thumb stealing second base and then departed in the sixth inning, and the Angels went on to a 9-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

X-rays were negative, and Trout is scheduled for an MRI on Monday when the team returns to Los Angeles.

''A scary thing,'' Trout said. ''Hopefully it's just sore and just jammed, a bad jam. I'm obviously bummed out, but Monday if it feels a little better, we'll see how it goes.''

The Angels hope Trout can avoid the disabled list, manager Mike Scioscia said.

''The first indication is it just looks like a little sprain,'' he said.

Trout yelled in pain as he rose after sliding headfirst in the fifth inning and jamming his thumb into the base. He was examined by a trainer, stayed in the game, but was replaced in the sixth.

''It was definitely sore for sure,'' Trout said. ''It was aching.''

The reigning American League MVP was 0 for 2 when he departed with the Angels trailing 4-2. He finished 2 for 9 in the series to drop his average to .337.

Los Angeles totaled four hits, went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and was shut out over the final five innings by five pitchers, while its bullpen gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

The Angels (26-27) went 4-6 on their trip to fall below .500. They lost two of three to the Marlins (18-30), who won a series for the first time since April 23.

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton had three hits, including his 13th home run. Teammate J.T. Riddle hit his third homer and drove in three runs.

The Angels' Martin Maldonado hit a two-run homer, his fourth.

Jose Urena (3-2) won despite a career-high six walks in five innings. He allowed two runs but had seven strikeouts, also a career high.

Matt Shoemaker (4-3) allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings, and the Marlins rallied from a 2-1 deficit with three runs against him in the fifth. Pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki, batting .148, tied the game with an RBI single, and Riddle hit a two-run homer on the next pitch.

Riddle, a light-hitting shortstop in the minors before he was called up due to a wave of infield injuries, is batting .258 and has 13 RBIs in 25 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Albert Pujols, who has been nursing a sore right hamstring, didn't play. He remains at 597 home runs.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco (2-4, 4.37 ERA) pitches against Atlanta for the 25th time when the Angels begin a homestand Monday and face RHP Julio Teheran (3-4, 4.88 ERA). Nolasco is 6-10 with a 5.11 ERA versus the Braves.

Marlins: RHP Edinson Volquez (0-7, 4.82 ERA), who leads the majors in losses, is scheduled to start Monday against Philadelphia and RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-2, 4.28 ERA).

