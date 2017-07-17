More trouble for Ezekiel Elliott? Cowboys RB reportedly in bar altercation

As reports surfaced that the Dallas Cowboys were bracing for a short suspension for star running back Ezekiel Elliott, the best thing Elliott could do was lay low and hope the punishment wasn’t too bad.

Instead, he did the opposite. On Monday morning, a report from Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan said Elliott was “involved in an altercation” on Sunday at Clutch Bar on Cedar Springs in Dallas. On Facebook Live, Fisher said according to multiple sources, someone was punched, police were called and an ambulance arrived at the scene, though Fisher was careful to avoid saying Elliott threw any punches.

Later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Dallas Police Department put out a statement “regarding the Sunday night altercation that involved Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott.” The statement does not name Elliott and it says no arrests were made. NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero also tweeted out the DPD statement. The statement said a 30-year-old male was physically assaulted and transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The DPD is investigating the matter.

Statement from Dallas police regarding the Sunday night altercation that involved Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: pic.twitter.com/AIObmC8uqW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2017





Perhaps Elliott, last season’s NFL rushing leader, did nothing wrong – again, he wasn’t arrested, named as a suspect or even named at all in the DPD statement – but the timing of the report is terrible for him. Schefter reported last week there was a “growing sense” Elliott may face suspension from a domestic violence investigation. If that was the case, it can’t help Elliott’s cause that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was reading the latest news on Monday. An NFL spokesman said the league is aware of the report.

We’ll see where the Dallas Police Department’s investigation leads, but there will be more nervous moments for the Cowboys as it relates to their star running back.

