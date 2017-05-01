Tristan Thompson reportedly broke up with Khloe Kardashian and Twitter was ruthless

Jimmy Traina
Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson may or may not have broken up with reality star, Khloe Kardashian.

Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson may or may not have broken up with reality star, Khloe Kardashian. One report says Thompson wants to focus on the playoffs, with Cleveland about to beging a second-round series against Toronto. Another report says Thompson is reuniting with the mother of his child. And another report says Khloe scared Thompson with talk of marriage. Nobody seems to know for sure what’s going on, but that doesn’t matter when it comes to Twitter. “News” of the “break up” had Cavaliers fans rejoicing as if the team just added Magic Johnson in his prime.

