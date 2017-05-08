Trevor Ariza on Patrick Beverley: 'We have to bring him in and show him love'

HOUSTON – Patrick Beverley watched his first shot drop, double-tapped his heart, raised his hand toward the rafters, then fought with all of his might not to break down on the court. The tears were about to fall but Beverley held back, covering his face, then dabbing his eyes with his fingers as he ran back on defense. A critical, playoff basketball game was being played Sunday at Toyota Center by members of the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, and while Beverley was a participant, the exercise of competing was merely a two-hour distraction from his heartache.

Beverley’s grandfather and biggest fan, Rheese Morris, died earlier in the afternoon, and the Rockets’ spiritual and emotional leader was awakened from his usual pregame nap with the devastating news. Anyone who spent a few minutes in the locker room before tipoff – teammate, team staffer, reporter – would’ve recognized that something had deeply shaken Beverley, who was paralyzed in his chair, wailing and sobbing uncontrollably as he attempted to prepare for a game that the Rockets had to have if they wanted any chance to win their best-of-seven West semifinal series against the Spurs. Beverley wanted to find the first flight back to Chicago, to grieve with his grandmother and other relatives, but his loved ones encouraged him to stay and play.

“I’m a really strong guy, and I can deal with a lot of things,” Beverley said after the Rockets evened the series at 2-2 with a 125-104 victory. “But I can’t deal with anybody suffering. He suffered, but he’s in a better place now.”

Patrick Beverley addresses the media after Game 4. (Getty) More

Beverley chose to subdue his sorrow to be there for his teammates – his second family, the group with whom he spends more time than anyone else. But they would’ve understood if the player coach Mike D’Antoni described as “the heart and soul” of the team had elected to sit this one out. Trevor Ariza maintains a neighboring locker-room stall and noticed Beverley’s agony before the game as Beverley spoke on the phone with a lowered head and a lowered tone. Beverley told Ariza what happened and Ariza wondered, momentarily, why Beverley was even there.

“I couldn’t do it. I don’t think I could do that,” Ariza told The Vertical while his 6-year-old son, Tristan, circled him outside the Rockets’ locker room.

Beverley played because that’s what he does. He fought because that’s what has come to define him through a career that went sideways numerous times – kicked out of Arkansas, then off to the Ukraine before getting drafted in the second round, then Greece, then cut by Miami and back out to Russia – before he found an eventual home in Houston as a feisty, gritty irritant who consistently competes with the determination of someone whose 10-day contract was soon set to expire. Morris was the “man of the family” who raised Beverley as one of nine siblings and cousins. He was with Beverley through that incredible ride, showing up to his games on the West Side of Chicago and proudly wearing Beverley’s uniforms wherever he went – whether the jersey read Rockets or Spartak St. Petersburg. Having to grapple with that loss caused Beverley to fretfully rub his hair and sniffle as he addressed the media after the game.

“It’s tough. It’s so tough,” Beverley said. “Everybody knows I work extremely hard to prove myself each and every night. And to have somebody that was right there supporting the whole way, wore my jersey every single day of his life. To have a person like that taken from you is so hard. But it’s a bigger plan and I’m going to keep my faith and I’m going to be there for my family. Anyone who has grandparents, mothers, whatever, to have them taken away from you is super, super hard.”

These NBA playoffs have already been dominated by the valiant performance of Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas, who has been playing through the unimaginable pain of losing his younger sister, Chyna, in a car crash on the eve of the postseason. Thomas has returned to his hometown of Tacoma, Wash., twice in the first two rounds, to grieve with family and later to attend her funeral. He now uses the loss as an inspiration, displaying an amazing mental fortitude, the ability to compartmentalize his suffering, and even scoring a career playoff-high 53 points in an overtime win.

Read More