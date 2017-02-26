Transgender boy wins Texas girls state wrestling title amid controversy

Euless Trinity’s Mack Beggs, front, reacts after defeating Morton Ranch’s Chelsea Sanchez to win the girls Class 6A 110-pound championship final at the UIL state wrestling championships Saturday. (AP)

It has been quite the ride for Texas teenager and high school wrestler Mack Beggs.

The Trinity High School student had won the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 6A Region II 110-pound girls wrestling title to advance to the Texas state tournament. But controversy ensued though as Beggs, 17, has been receiving testosterone treatment while transitioning from a female to a male.

A lawsuit was filed by a fellow high school wrestler’s parent trying to get Beggs barred from competing but a hearing wasn’t able to be held before the tournament took place.

Beggs was able to get through the controversy on Saturday and won the state tournament, defeating Chelsea Sanchez 12-2 in the finals to win the 110-pound championship.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for my teammates,” Beggs exclaimed. “That’s honestly what the spotlight should have been on is my teammates. The hard work that I put in in the practice room with them, beside me — we trained hard every, single day. Every single day and that’s where the spotlight should have been on. Not me.

“All of these guys. Because I would not be here without them.”

To reach the finals, Beggs on Friday easily dispatched Taylor Latham and Mya Engert to reach Saturday’s semifinals. In the semifinal, Beggs pinned Kailyn Clay to advance to the final against Sanchez.

Considering everything he had gone through to get to this point, Beggs had a parting shot for the people who thought he shouldn’t have been competing.

“Hard work ethic pays off,” Beggs said. “Just saying.”

