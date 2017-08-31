After the transfer window, Arsenal is still stuck with Alexis Sanchez and a tailspin

For the rest of this season, or at least until the January transfer window, Arsenal’s star player would rather be elsewhere.

Alexis Sanchez wanted out. But his move to Manchester City on Thursday’s transfer deadline day collapsed when Arsenal’s recruitment of AS Monaco’s Thomas Lemar fell apart.

Lemar, it seems, decided against joining Arsenal.

On Thomas Lemar. Player decided against move to #AFC. Lacazette, Koscielny and Giroux went to his bedroom to convince him (all with France) — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 31, 2017





Or the Gunners didn’t leave themselves enough time to sign him – possibly because Lemar was busy thrashing the Netherlands 4-0 with France an hour before the transfer deadline.

Arsenal made £90m bid for Lemar, it was accepted, the player wanted to come but Arsenal felt there wasn't enough time to get it done. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) August 31, 2017





As if to press his thumb into Arsenal fans’ misery about the whole thing, Lemar gave a stellar performance for Les Blues as this all went down, scoring a sumptuous goal.





But however the deal for the 21-year-old Lemar fell apart, it was all very Arsenal.

Either he simply made up his mind that he’d rather play for someone else or stay with Monaco, a further humiliation for the humbled club. Or the Gunners yet again mishandled their transfer business. After all, there are several months to get these deals done – there’s no rule against setting up a transfer before the two-month summer transfer window opens and then pushing it through when it begins. Yet somehow Arsenal always seems to run out of time.

Anyway, Sanchez is stuck in North London. And he’ll likely spend another season pouting and posting not-so-subtle Instagram posts after big defeats.





Which all just emphasized that Arsenal is in one of the slowest tailspins on record in the history of team sports. If it were a boat, it would take months for it to sink, water seeping in so slowly that only a longer sweep of time would reveal that the whole thing is definitely going down. Arsenal is in a slow-moving crisis. It’s been going on for months, or maybe years, or maybe as long as a decade.

Arsenal’s problems grew a little bigger still on Thursday. Just four days after the calamitous 4-0 surrender to Liverpool, the Gunners lost several key pieces — albeit not immediately.

We’ve known for some time that when it comes down to it, Arsene Wenger’s team is a selling club – in spite of enormous revenues that should theoretically allow it to hold onto anybody and indeed strengthen most windows. But never before were so many major players in such a rush to leave – to abandon ship, if you will.

The departures of Wojciech Szczesny, Gabriel and Kieran Gibbs were all tolerable. They were useful pieces but their absence won’t be felt much. The same is not true for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who refused a new contract with Arsenal and left for Liverpool, spurning Chelsea. The 24-year-old winger’s defection hurts, as he was entering a very promising prime.

Alexis Sanchez, in the end, did not leave. But the Chilean might as well have. The fact that he’s still in London is probably down to Arsenal’s enormous transfer fee valuation and his own staggering salary demands – 400,000 pounds a week, apparently. He remains a Gunner because while PSG was fine with Arsenal’s fee, it balked at his salary. And while Manchester City was eventually willing to pay it, the collapse of the Lemar deal killed it. Because for some reason the sale of a striker was conditional on the purchase of a midfielder.

The Chilean star striker’s contract will run out at the end of the season and he will leave. And in the meantime, he will be unhappy. And quite possibly toxic, oozing the negativity his body language has broadcast since late last season.

Mesut Ozil, the lynchpin playmaker, will likely follow him out the door. His contract, too, is expiring. Arsenal hasn’t shown the German that it’s serious about winning things. And soccer players understand very well that teams who aren’t strengthening don’t just stand still — they get weaker. Because everybody else is upgrading in the eternal arms race. When you stop buying, you’re regressing relative to the competition.

