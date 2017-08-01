Transfer QB Jake Luton named Oregon State starter

Oregon State head coach Gary Andersen speaks at the Pac-12 NCAA college football media day, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

BEND, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon State coach Gary Andersen has named community college transfer Jake Luton the Beavers' starting quarterback.

Andersen announced his decision Tuesday following practice in Bend, Oregon, where the Beavers have traveled for a week of this year's fall camp.

Luton, who transferred to Oregon State from Ventura Community College, was competing with Marcus McMaryion and Darell Garretson for the starting nod.

Luton threw for 3,551 yards and 40 touchdowns, both single-season records, last year at Ventura.

Luton went 13-for-21 for 118 yards in the Beavers' spring game. But he was beset by a mysterious illness during the spring that caused him to drop 30 pounds from his 6-foot-7 frame.

He said before the start of fall camp that he has fully recovered.

